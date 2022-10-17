No. 4 Florida State (10-2-2, 6-2 ACC) fell to no. 2 North Carolina (13-3, 6-2 ACC) by a 2-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Florida State started the game on the front foot. In the fifth minute the Noles broke the scoring ice. Jody Brown received the ball in midfield and drove into the attacking third. Brown drew three defenders to her before finding Jenna Nighswonger open in the middle of the field. Nighswonger quickly spotted Onyi Echegini making a run through the defense. Nighswonger slotted a great ball to Echegini who cut past Emily Moxley to get the ball. Moxley grabbed Echegini’s arm but the Seminole striker had enough strength to receive the ball and send it between Emmie Allen’s legs for the first goal of the game.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO