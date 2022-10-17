Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
No. 4 FSU soccer falls to no. 2 North Carolina
No. 4 Florida State (10-2-2, 6-2 ACC) fell to no. 2 North Carolina (13-3, 6-2 ACC) by a 2-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Florida State started the game on the front foot. In the fifth minute the Noles broke the scoring ice. Jody Brown received the ball in midfield and drove into the attacking third. Brown drew three defenders to her before finding Jenna Nighswonger open in the middle of the field. Nighswonger quickly spotted Onyi Echegini making a run through the defense. Nighswonger slotted a great ball to Echegini who cut past Emily Moxley to get the ball. Moxley grabbed Echegini’s arm but the Seminole striker had enough strength to receive the ball and send it between Emmie Allen’s legs for the first goal of the game.
Tomahawk Nation
Bye week roundtable: Evaluating FSU after 7 games
Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) has had a season of ups and downs so far — a 4-0 start and the program’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2018 followed by a three-game losing streak to three straight ranked opponents (No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 23 NC State, and No. 5 Clemson).
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2019 vs. USF
Continuing our rewind series, and the football BYE week, we look at a truly historical moment in FSU softball lore. After winning the national championship in 2018, the 2019 Florida State softball squad looked to get back to Oklahoma City. After completing the regular season and winning the ACC tournament...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators talk Clemson loss, special teams, defense
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media on Wednesday after practice during their bye week to review the 28-34 loss to No. 5 Clemson and discuss moving forward. The Noles are currently on a three-game losing streak after starting off 4-0 and will face Georgia Tech Yellowjackets next weekend in hopes of breaking that.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU regrouping, refocusing over bye week
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell talks Clemson loss, updates injuries after practice
Florida State Seminoles football was back at practice Tuesday morning, heading into their second bye week of the season. The Noles are currently riding a three-game skid, so health and situational details will be the main focus moving forward in order to be prepared for a long stretch. During their...
