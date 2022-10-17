ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

kiwaradio.com

About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze

May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
MAY CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires

Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Council Accepts Low Bid For 34th Avenue Traffic Light Project

Sheldon, Iowa — The intersection of Highway 18 and 34th Avenue, in far eastern Sheldon, will be seeing some major changes following action at Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed improvements to the intersection of Highway 18...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well

Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
WORTHINGTON, MN
Radio Iowa

High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center

Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident

Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

