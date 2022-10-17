Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
kiwaradio.com
Council Accepts Low Bid For 34th Avenue Traffic Light Project
Sheldon, Iowa — The intersection of Highway 18 and 34th Avenue, in far eastern Sheldon, will be seeing some major changes following action at Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed improvements to the intersection of Highway 18...
kiwaradio.com
MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well
Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Students, One Adult Taken To Hospital After Semi Vs Bus Crash East Of Marcus
UPDATE: We have now received the preliminary report about this accident from the Iowa State Patrol. Marcus, Iowa– Three students and one adult were taken to a hospital after a semi versus school bus crash near Marcus this morning (Oct 20, 2022). The Iowa State Patrol reports that at...
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening. The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and...
Friends harvest corn for a South Dakota farmer who passed away in June
The grain elevator near Humboldt had difficulty keeping up with all the trucks dropping off corn today. That's because 14 combines were working the Duane Struck farm all at once, and the trucks just kept coming.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
Radio Iowa
High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center
Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
