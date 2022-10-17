Toledo looks to demolish another 1,000 blighted properties

More than 1,000 dilapidated properties in the city of Toledo could be headed for the wrecking ball if the right funding comes through.

Toledo City Council is considering a proposal to allocate $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city’s residential and commercial demolition program. The proposal will be discussed at Tuesday’s agenda review for the Oct. 25 meeting. If approved, the money would be added to an additional $11 million to $12 million that the city hopes to secure through grant funding from the state of Ohio.

The state has allocated a total of $150 million to demolish blighted properties, and every county received $500,000 automatically, to assist in that effort.

Additional money was then made available through a competitive bidding process, and the city partnered with the Lucas County Land Bank while also committing $4 million in order to apply for those additional funds.

An announcement regarding the approval of the state grant should come by the end of the month, said Paul Rasmusson, director of public service.

A survey of 120,000 parcels in the city of Toledo, which the Lucas County Land Bank completed last year, determined the properties that need to be demolished based on structural conditions such as exterior paint or siding, porch and foundation and roof, windows and doors.

The proposed demolitions would occur over three years if the state funding comes through.

The properties are throughout the city, and demolition would begin as soon as the funds are secured, with the initial work taking place in the Lagrange Street area, Mr. Rasmusson said.

“All of our inspectors have been sent out to verify that the property is not being improved and is continuing to be a nuisance,” Mr. Rasmusson said. “It will be a big boost to city neighborhoods that really need it.”

David Mann, Lucas County Land Bank's president and chief executive, said the property owner will be charged for the cost of demolition as those charges will be added to the property tax bill.

If the bill goes unpaid however, the county will take ownership of the vacant lot. Multiple options would then be considered for the land. They include maintaining it as city property, selling it to a neighbor as part of the Land Bank’s side lot program, or working with an organization such as Habitat for Humanity for the construction of a new home.

“Our goal is to help make that land productive again,” Mr. Mann said.

The challenge of blighted buildings is a problem throughout many urban and rural communities in Ohio. Over the past decade, 3,500 structures have been demolished in Toledo, Mr. Mann said.

“This problem is not unique to Toledo,” he said. “When a building is so bad that it has to be demolished, it has caused so many problems for a neighborhood. Removing that building is encouraging a fresh start and new hope and new opportunity for that neighborhood.

“The grant, and the funding is about one building,” Mr. Mann said. “But it really is for the benefit of everybody who lives nearby who, through no fault of their own, has to be left to deal with this problem.”