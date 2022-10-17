92% of state corn rated mature

Wisconsin had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 16, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Periodic rain and snow interrupted harvest activities for some this week, but farmers continued to harvest corn and soybeans and apply manure where field conditions allowed.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 20% short, 72% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate and 4% surplus.

Ninety-two percent of corn was mature. Harvest of corn for grain was 14% complete, 12 days behind last year and four days behind the five-year average. Moisture content of corn harvested for grain was 25%. Corn condition was 78% good to excellent statewide, the same as last week. Corn for silage harvest was at 89% complete, two weeks behind last year but three days ahead of the average.

Soybeans dropping leaves was at 97%. Soybean harvest was 56% complete, one day behind last year but five days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 75% good to excellent, even with last week.

Potatoes harvested was at 92%, one day ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat planted was at 83%, one day behind last year but eight days ahead of the average. Winter wheat emerged was at 56%, three days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide.

Pasture condition was rated 57% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Fall tillage was 34% complete, even with last year, but 10 days ahead of average.