Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season
The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks
That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season. Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets
NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley: 'We All Know' Russell Westbrook Won't Come off Bench for Lakers
Russell Westbrook's struggle to adjust to a new role on the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the reasons the iconic franchise disappointed last season, and it certainly caught the attention of some when new head coach Darvin Ham brought him in off the bench in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Monty Williams Says He Kept Chris Paul on Bench Late vs. Mavs Due to PHX Rhythm
After last season's playoff collapse, Phoenix Suns got a modicum of revenge against the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's season opener by erasing a 22-point deficit to earn a 107-105 win. The Suns made their comeback in the fourth quarter with Chris Paul on the bench for the final seven minutes,...
Bleacher Report
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Bleacher Report
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Has a 'Very Similar' Mindset to Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an adherent of the Mamba Mentality. While acknowledging their limited interpersonal connection, Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he sees similarities between his mindset and that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:. "I will never say this, I will never disrespect the name...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell: 'I Was Mad' At Rudy Gobert After Positive COVID-19 Test in 2020
In March 2020, the world changed because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who was a member of the Utah Jazz at the time, recently opened up about his experience when the pandemic started. Mitchell revealed to JJ Redick on The Old Man and...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It
The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says Lakers Are 'Not a Team Constructed of Great Shooting' After Loss
LeBron James lamented the lack of shooters on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster after an opening-night 123-109 loss to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. L.A. knocked down just 10 of its 40 three-point attempts in the contest, including a 5-of-24 mark from its starting five:
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers
Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center. Steph Curry. He remains the single greatest show/entertainer on planet Earth. Curry also recorded...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Considered for Clippers Bench Role to 'Manage His Minutes'
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench early in the 2022-23 season. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the move would be made in an effort to manage Leonard's minutes after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL. The Clippers...
Bleacher Report
How Lakers Should Utilize Guard Depth amid Schroder Injury, Westbrook Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. It's a challenge that Lakers standout Anthony Davis is willing to embrace. "It's always good to spoil a ring night," Anthony Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So our mindset is...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
