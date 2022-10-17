ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season

The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It

The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...

