‘House Of The Dragon’ Recap: The Queen Who Never Was And The King Who Shouldn’t Be

The actual title of “House of the Dragon” episode 9 was “The Green Council,” but we thought that was rather dull for a headline.

The Hightowers Usurp The Throne On “House Of The Dragon” Episode Nine

If you’re anything like us, an episode without Rhaenyra and Daemon can only be so great. However, thanks to Princess Rhaenys, aka the Queen Who Never Was, there were some bright moments.

The episode begins with a young boy, presumably one of Mysaria’s spies, going to tell Talya, the Queen’s handmaid, that the King has passed. After learning the news Alicent (Olivia Cooke) asks Talya not to tell anyone, then heads to her father, who asks who knows of the King’s death.

Alicent then shares her misinterpretation of Viserys’ last words — which were actually meant for Rhaenyra and referred to the original King Aegon in regards to the Song of Ice and Fire.

Alicent wants her son Aegon to be King and so Viserys’ words are manipulated as a message that Aegon should succeed him.

The Green Council assembles and it’s only then that Alicent discovers Aegon’s ascension has been part of her father and his cronies’ “long laid plans” all along.

With the exception of Lord Beesbury and the Lord Commander Westerling, it’s soon clear that Otto and the gang have been waiting for such an opportunity for their will to be done.

“This is seizure, this is theft, this is treason!” Lord Beesbury proclaims. He mentions his age – 76, which makes perfect sense why he really DGAF about calling it like it is.

Criston Cole Has More Blood On His Hands In Episode 9 Of “House Of The Dragon”

When Lord Beesbury declares, “Whether it was one of you or all of you, I will have no part,” he’s absolutely correct, because Criston Cole shoves him into his seat, cracking his skull on the table with one swift move.

Alicent actually seems more upset by the idea that her father’s plans also include killing Rhaenyra, Daemon and her kids than the fact that there is now a corpse at the council meeting.

Otto Hightower commands Lord Commander to take his knights to Dragonstone (where Rhaenyra and Daemon are) and to “be quick and be clean.” He however pronounces he only acknowledges the commands of the King.

Alicent and Otto go looking for Aegon but find only Helena and her twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Otto then enlists Sers Arryk and Erryk of House Cargyll to head into the city in search of Aegon. Alicent secretly sends her trusty fave Ser Criston Cole and her son Aemond to look for him, ordering he brought to her first.

The Race To Find Prince Aegon On “House Of The Dragon”

Cole and Aemond head out to search the brothels of the Street of Silk, but the Cargyll twins uncover some truly nasty business — kids with dagger-filed teeth and sharpened nails, made to fight each other in the pits of Flea Bottom. There’s also a dirty toddler with tell-tale Targaryen platinum hair. “Aegon’s?” one Cargyll twin questions the other. “One of many, I’d wager,” his brother answers. Eventually, a girl approaches the brothers, telling them that her mistress has safely hidden Aegon away and will only speak to the Hand of the King to accept payment for his return.

During their search, Aemond tells Criston he thinks it’s unfair that Aegon, clearly a depraved rapist and degenerate, should be given the throne when he has trained and studied for the role his entire life.

By this time Rhaenys is aware she’s become a prisoner in the castle. When Alicent visits her, she attempts to win over her allegiance by flattering her that she should have been Queen, not Viserys. Alicent promises Rhaenys Driftmark, and tries to make Rhaenyra look bad, pointing out that none of Rhaenyra’s sons are actually Laenor’s kids.

Rhaenys isn’t going for it though and she reads Alicent for filth.

In the meantime, Otto meets with Mysaria, who offers her condolences on the King’s death. She mentions finding Aegon in Flea Bottom and hiding him away, then tells Otto she wants the child abuse that’s being tolerated in the area to be put to a stop.

In the next scene, we see Ser Erryk and Ser Arryk retrieving Prince Aegon from his hiding place. Unfortunately, they’ve been followed by Ser Criston Cole and Aemond. Cole battles it out with one of the twins, while the other stands by watching. Aemond tussles with his brother, who’s literally screaming, “I do not want to be King, I’m not fit for it!”

“House Of The Dragon” Reveals Larys Strong’s Foot Fetish

Perhaps the most discussed scene in “The Green Council” comes (no pun intended) when Alicent meets with Larys Strong, who tells her there is a web of spies in the Red Keep who are keeping tabs on her and her lady-in-waiting, Talya is one of them. Larys offers to get rid of the problem, and Alicent puts her feet up on a table, while he gets handsy with himself.

Super nasty business, but clearly this is part of their regular routine.

After that dirty business, Alicent gets up and rides with Aegon to the coronation. Aegon is all emo because he feels his father never liked him and would never have named him as heir. He even questions if his mother loves him. “You imbecile,” she tells him.

Our favorite part of the episode is definitely when Ser Erryk Cargyll smuggles Rhaenys out into the city. He’s trying to get her to a ship so that she might safely leave King’s Landing, but the crowds sweep her into Dragonpit, where Aegon is being crowned King. We see her sneak away, and watch as Aegon, who has been fighting against the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne, suddenly is dutifully playing the part, swinging his Valyrian steel for cheers from the crowd.

He’s reveling in the glory when suddenly the floor begins to buckle, bricks fly up in a cloud of dust and smoke as Meleys emerges from the rubble, commonfolk fleeing and flying as he swings his tail.

Seated atop the beast is Rhaenys, who stares calmly at the dais. Alicent closes her eyes and Aegon leans into his mother’s shoulder as Meleys lets out a mighty roar, but Rhaenys and her dragon turn and fly away — presumably to Dragonstone, where they’ll tell Rhaenyra and Daemond what’s happened.

