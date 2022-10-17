ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ohio City Named One Of The Rattiest In America

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Ohio city made it in the top 10 of Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities list, according to Mlive .

Orkin's list ranks metro regions by the number of both commercial and residential new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. According to their data, Cleveland ranks eighth in the top 10 rattiest cities. Here's the complete top 10:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Baltimore
  8. Cleveland
  9. Detroit
  10. Denver

Another Ohio city also made the top 50 list: Columbus ranked at No. 25.

“Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases , including Salmonella and Hantavirus,” Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist, said.

As a top fall and winter pest, rats generally enter homes between October and February in search of food, water and warmth , according to Orkin. Signs of a rodent infestation include droppings, gnaw marks on walls and wire, nests, grease and dirt marks along walls and floorboards and scurrying noises.

According to Orkin, homeowners should store away food, declutter, maintain their landscaping, inspect both inside and outside their home, and look for possible entry points in order to try and prevent an infestation.

Comments / 64

default-avatar
jltor
2d ago

Ohio City has been one of the worst parts of Ohio, it has always been that way they tried to cover it up by opening new businesses down there, the only way to make it nice is to get rid of all the filthy criminals and crime down there once and for all.

Reply(2)
7
★Big Beard★
3d ago

well every major city has them. of course. dumb article. There's more wild animals in a big city than the country

Reply(6)
11
BONES
2d ago

It’s the rats that walk in two legs that you have to worry about!

Reply(1)
20
 

