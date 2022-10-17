Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Blue Devils Take on Panthers in ACC Home Finale
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke is set to play their final regular season home game on Friday night, taking on ACC Coastal opponent Pittsburgh at Koskinen Stadium. The matchup, broadcast live on ACC Network, proves crucial in the Coastal standings with the Blue Devils (10-0-3) and Panthers (7-3-3, 3-2-1) separated by just four points.
goduke.com
Miller Selected to NFHCA Senior Team
DURHAM – Duke field hockey senior Hannah Miller is one of 38 seniors selected to the 2022 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division I Senior Game as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon. All five NCAA Division I regions are represented on the list of 2022 honorees. The selected student-athletes were...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Travel to Clemson for ACC Tilt Thursday
Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network Extra l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes. #10 Duke (10-4-0, 5-2-0 ACC) at Clemson (7-4-3, 3-3-1 ACC) Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 - 7:00 PM (ET) - ACC Network Extra. Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) ACC Network Extra Talent:...
goduke.com
Countdown to Craziness Set for Friday Night
DURHAM – The 2022-23 Duke men's basketball team will debut Friday night when the program hosts Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium, marking the first official home event under head coach Jon Scheyer. Countdown to Craziness features a night of entertainment, games, engaging videos and on-court contests all...
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Madison Beale
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils in full swing during the fall season, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, this week with Madison Beale. Beale was sensational in her final year before heading to Durham. As arguably her team's top defender, Beale often...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes NC State for Midweek Clash
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for an ACC midweek contest against NC State Wednesday. Opening serve is set for 8 p.m., on ACC Network. Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak will be on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium. LAST TIME OUT. Duke went 1-1 over the...
goduke.com
Duke Blue Planet: Episode 2
DURHAM -- The next episode of Duke men's basketball's award-winning web series, Duke Blue Planet, is now available. The season's second show has head coach Jon Scheyer mic'd up at practice and profiles team captain Jeremy Roach. Other highlights in the episode include a behind-the-scenes look at the team's preseason...
goduke.com
New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 11th episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Duke Men Ranked 29th in USTFCCCA Poll
DURHAM – After strong running this past weekend at the Nuttycombe Invitational, the Duke men's cross country team made its debut in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches' Poll, checking in at No. 29 in the Week 5 rankings. Competing amid a...
goduke.com
Frias Garners Third ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias picked up her third ACC Freshman of the Week selection after turning in another strong race performance, this one coming at the Nuttycombe Invitational this past weekend. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native continues to build on her impressive freshman campaign, earning...
goduke.com
Mohammed Earns ACC and National Player of the Week Recognition
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Following his two goals against Notre Dame, sophomore Shakur Mohammed has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the week, as announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. This is Mohammed's second time earning the recognition in 2022 following his Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors...
goduke.com
Roach, Lively Honored on Preseason All-ACC Teams
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its preseason awards on Tuesday, with junior Jeremy Roach and freshman Dereck Lively II earning recognition. Roach was named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team, while Lively was tapped as the Preseason Rookie of the Year and to a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Second Team.
goduke.com
Howard, Johnson Named 2022 ACC UNITE Award Recipients
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the recipients of the second annual 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. The UNITE Award is an initiative of the ACC's Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE - Champions of Racial Equity) and was developed and approved by its 15 member institutions. Mike Howard and Gracie Johnson were named Duke's winners.
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Defeats George Washington 4-0
DURHAM – The second-ranked Duke men's soccer team secured its 10th win of the season Tuesday night, defeating George Washington 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by Shakur Mohammed's second brace in as many games and Eliot Hamill put together yet another clean sheet, his ninth of the year.
goduke.com
Balogun Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award Wednesday afternoon, with Duke senior Elizabeth Balogun earning a nod to the preseason list for the third consecutive season. Named after...
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its eighth show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
goduke.com
Coach K Named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
NEW YORK, New York (via Heisman Trophy Trust) – The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000...
goduke.com
Parking and Traffic Alert: Friday, Oct. 21
DURHAM, N.C. – Guests traveling to the Duke University West Campus on Friday, October 21st should be aware of the following parking alerts for multiple athletic events – Duke Men's Basketball Annual Countdown to Craziness at 7:00 PM in Cameron Indoor Stadium and Duke Men's Soccer vs. Pittsburgh at 8:00 PM in Koskinen Stadium. Please review the information below and leave extra time in your travels to avoid delays.
goduke.com
Duke Baseball Pro Ball Update
DURHAM – Asheville Tourists outfielder Joey Loperfido, South Bend Cubs pitcher Adam Laskey and Iowa Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis highlighted 14 former Blue Devils who played at all levels of professional baseball this past season. Former Blue Devils' pitcher Marcus Stroman completed his first season with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.
goduke.com
Taylor Tabbed to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Duke women's basketball senior guard Celeste Taylor has been tabbed as one of 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Tuesday. This is Taylor's second...
