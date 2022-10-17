ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Slayton says Giants won't have problem ignoring 5-1 start: 'We have experience ignoring our record. For bad reasons'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Darius Slayton doesn’t think his Giants will have any problem ignoring their surprising 5-1 record and keeping focus on the task at hand.

Why? Because Big Blue has been conditioned to look away from their record for the past half-decade, only under very different circumstances.

“No, I don’t think it will,” Slayton said when asked if it will be hard to shut out the noise of the team’s strong start and what it entails. “Mostly because we have experience ignoring our record. For bad reasons.

“That experience is probably going to pay off later on if we continue this trend and later on in the season, just keep ignoring it and keep playing good ball, and the results take care of themselves.”

Slayton, in his fourth year with New York, is one win away from tying his best win total for an entire season, as the Giants have been synonymous with losing since Slayton began his NFL career. But he still won’t look at the team’s record, but nowadays, turning the other cheek feels a lot more satisfying.

“Much better to ignore a good record,” Slayton said. “I can attest.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

