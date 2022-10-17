Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
iuhoosiers.com
No. 8/13 IUSD Ready for Texas Tri Meet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving will face two ranked opponents from the Lone Star State in a highly anticipated tri meet on Friday (Oct. 20). The Hoosiers will take on No. 2/3 Texas and No. 14/22 Texas A&M inside the Longhorns' home facility, the Texas Swimming Center.
iuhoosiers.com
Salyers Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior Drew Salyers was named the co-Big Ten Men's Golfer of the Week for the third time in his career, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Salyers earned the distinction after a historic performance at the Quail Valley Invitational over the weekend. The Howard,...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall to Terrapins in Final Home Match, 1-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer (2-7-7, 0-7-2) fell 1-0 to the Maryland Terrapins (3-8-5, 2-7-0) at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Thursday evening in their final home match of the season. KEY MOMENTS. • Both teams were battling back and forth for most of the match. The Hoosiers took...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Athletics Celebrates Naming of Deborah Tobias Field as the Home of IU Field Hockey
Bloomington, Indiana –IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson was joined by benefactors Deborah and Randall Tobias, members of the IU Field Hockey program, and other athletic department officials Thursday to officially celebrate the naming of Deborah Tobias Field as the home of IU Field Hockey. Deborah...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Earns Preseason All-American Nod from CBS Sports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team, it was announced on Thursday afternoon. He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac. Jackson-Davis was also...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Bags Big Ten, National Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After earning four points in Indiana men's soccer's important 4-2 conference win over Penn State on Friday (Oct. 14), redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has earned a laundry list of weekly awards. On Monday (Oct. 17), Wittenbrink was named to the College Soccer News Team of the...
iuhoosiers.com
IUWT Travels to Knoxville for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals
BLOOMINGTON, Ind– Indiana women's tennis will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. On Oct. 19-Oct. 24 for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Tournament. The tournament is hosted by the University of Tennessee and will take place at Goodfriend Tennis Center on the Volunteers' campus. Competing for the Hoosiers in the qualifying...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Start Season At No. 11 In Associated Press Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced on Tuesday. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They came in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2021-22 season.
iuhoosiers.com
Olivia Smith Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer midfielder Olivia Smith earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Smith scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw against Purdue last Sunday. The Fischer, Ind. native, has played in 11 matches and earned her first...
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In front of a road trip to Rutgers, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time prior to the Hoosiers meeting with the Scarlet Knight on Big Ten Network at Noon. Below is a partial transcript of the Tom Allen press...
iuhoosiers.com
Berger Named To Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student guard Grace Berger has been named one of 20 to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The award honors the nation's top small forward in women's basketball NCAA Division I.
iuhoosiers.com
Stepping Up – Simmons Makes Most of Receiving Opportunity
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It starts with trust. It has to. A quarterback has to know a receiver will run the right route, will make the big catch, will deliver the key block, especially when need is at its greatest. Emery Simmons has earned that trust. He has become, with the...
iuhoosiers.com
Scalia Named To Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Indiana senior guard Sara Scalia has been named one of 20 candidates on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Stillwater, Minn. native averaged 17.9 points and shot...
