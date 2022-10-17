ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawaretoday.com

Rosanne DellAversano Sews Stunning Costumes in Delaware

In Delaware’s theater world, those who still design and sew costumes from scratch are few. Rosanne DellAversano from Bootless Stageworks is a rare talent who does just that. Rosanne DellAversano—a creative with a talent for sewing and an affinity for costuming—opened Bootless Stageworks in 2009 with her husband and a few friends. Located in the basement of St. Stephen’s Church in Trolley Square, the small professional theater (“Bootless” is a tongue-in-cheek play on being profitless) gives emerging artists a place to hone their craft.
DELAWARE STATE
BoardingArea

Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware

Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait

The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section

After more than 15 years of planning, Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood celebrated the official opening of a $26 million wetland park. The park is not just a place for relaxation and recreation, but also holds a 20-acre stormwater management facility and restores 14 acres of wetlands. The wetlands area will increase stormwater capacity and reduce tidal flooding that frequently occurs on nearby streets, affecting about 1,000 residents in the south section of the city.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!

This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Avelo airline service launch announcement expected on Thursday

The announcement of passenger service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG) by Avelo Airlines is expected on Thursday. The airport, operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority, put a teaser alert on its Facebook page on Tuesday. News of the service came out last week, based on agreements between the...
WILMINGTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides

So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior

Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

