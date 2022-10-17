Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation
LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
WPBF News 25
Cold case murders in Palm Beach County get new DNA testing thanks to $500,000 federal grant
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new $500,000 federal grant to Palm Beach County law enforcement may help solve cold case murders going back as far as 1964. The money will pay for expensive, advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy at private labs that use technology not normally available to public DNA labs.
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
cw34.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Scammers Steal More Than $78,000 From 4 Victims
Port St. Lucie: Wednesday October 19, 2022: Over the last two weeks the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each case the victims were contacted by phone or via messages...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
VIDEO: Mystery surrounds machete-wielding man showing up at Florida homes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Lauderhill say police have stepped up patrols in a neighborhood where a well-dressed man, armed with a machete, has been showing up on residents’ doorbell cameras in the middle of the night. Videos appear to show the man knocking on doors, in...
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
cw34.com
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
Click10.com
BSO detectives investigating death of 65-year-old man found on roadway in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are looking for witnesses who may have seen what occurred before a man was found unresponsive on a Pompano Beach roadway. The man was found Monday, Oct. 3, and he died 10 days...
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.
WPBF News 25
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
850wftl.com
70-year-old Florida woman arrested for stealing TVs from Walmart
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 70-year-old woman who, along with another woman, reportedly stole two TVs from a Walmart. The incident was said to have occurred at the store on SW Gatlin Boulevard on Aug. 23rd. Officials say Alberta Clem of Flagler Beach...
