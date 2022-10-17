Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 378: Another disappointing loss for Wisconsin Football + Transfer Portal Takeaways

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got a big game to discuss in the Big Ten West between Purdue and Wisconsin. To start, we talk about how the Badgers will look to attack a Purdue defense that has been very strong, especially when it comes to the run. How will the Badgers fare? After that, we talk about the defense and how the Badgers will attempt to slow down an incredibly strong Purdue passing attack that seems to be clicking right now. Later, we get into our matchup to watch as well as a score prediction for this contest.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO