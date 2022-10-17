Read full article on original website
KIMT
Lanesboro receives $50,000 grant to help explore ideas to expand winter tourism
LANESBORO, Minn. - Lanesboro has been selected to receive a $50,000 grant to help explore options and ideas surrounding winter tourism. More winter activities has been a demand for visitors and residents in Lanesboro for several years. “So to be chosen is just going to bring our ideas and momentum...
KIMT
Unexplained deaths in epilepsy inspire SUDEP Action Day
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, known as SUDEP, is a lethal medical problem that leaves many wondering what it's caused by. The condition occurs in those who suffer from epilepsy and often times is onset by unexplained forces, resulting in a sudden death that has no clear cause following autopsies.
KIMT
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
KIMT
MEA break kicks off this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is the start of MEA break for Minnesota schools - a time when schools are closed for two days for an annual conference hosted by Education Minnesota. The Minnesota Educator Academy is the largest professional development opportunity for educators in the state. And many schools have...
KIMT
Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis win $25,000 for new playground
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club has won $25,000 to help build an inclusive playground for children of disabilities. Albert Lea was named one of the co-winners of the 2022 Legacy of Play contest sponsored by Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures Inc. The other winner is the Kiwanis Club of South Lake in Clermont, Florida.
KIMT
Olmsted County History Center hosts annual "Fall Fest"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual "Fall Fest" Thursday, inviting families and friends to celebrate the rich history of our area. The yearly event featured interactive activities like pumpkin painting, craft-making, watching tinsmiths create drinking mugs, and ringing the bell of a historic church.
KIMT
Local homeless shelters prepare for winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop. The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members. The...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools introduces "Students In Transition" program
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is expanding its reach to students that are struggling at home. Stable, safe housing environments are critical to a student's academic prosperity. However, home life insecurities can cause problems to arise like food scarcity, higher levels of stress, inability to focus, and an increase...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools celebrates Unity Day
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools invited students and staff to come together in recognition of "Unity Day" Wednesday. Unity Day is an annual tradition focused on kindness, inclusion, and acceptance. Schools across the district had staff and students adorned in orange, a color chosen to symbolize the shared values...
KIMT
Rochester principal wins national honor
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The principal of Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School has been named one of the nine winners of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership for 2022. Principal Jim Sonju and his fellow award winners will be honor during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony...
KIMT
Olmsted County HRA approves plan to spend $795,000 dollars annually to combat homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRA) agreed to a plan to use state funding dollars for programs that combat homelessness across the county. Mary O'Neil, the program manager for housing in the county, said $795,000 dollars will be used next year. The money will be used to...
KIMT
Elementary students get hands-on learning opportunity
KASSON, Minn.-At Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, first graders had the opportunity today to get hands-on learning from experts in several "helping services." These services included public health, disaster preparedness, and firefighting. The goal of the "Immersive Experiences" program is to help students make more informed decisions both during and after their time in school. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School Teacher Heidi Diercks said the program had a big impact on several of her students.
KIMT
Howard-Winneshiek schools recognized for innovation and efficiency
CRESCO, Iowa – The State Auditor’s Office has honored the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District with the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. Auditor Rob Sand says he created the PIE program in 2019 to encourage governmental entities to implement cost-cutting measures and spark innovative ideas to save public funds. Sand says PIE participation increased by more than 55% since 2021.
KIMT
4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position
Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November. Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
KIMT
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
KIMT
No one injured after garage fire in Rochester Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a garage fire broke out at a home in Rochester Tuesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the fire at a home near the 3,000th block of 25th Street Southeast at 4:18 AM. Flames were isolated to a detached garage and had...
KIMT
Gov. Tim Walz and the GOP's Dr. Scott Jensen have fiery debate in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen had their first televised debate on Tuesday, which was hosted by Gray TV. The candidates fielded a range of questions that focused on abortion access, the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud investigation, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
KIMT
Rochester City Council to reinforce public comment limitations
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is reinforcing rules surrounding public comment after months of unfounded allegations against city council members have disrupted meetings. City attorney Michael Spindler-Krage says during Monday night's meeting he clarified a council rule established last year. It limits community members ability to make comments...
