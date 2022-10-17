Read full article on original website
Orion Scott: The PiP's Band Member of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Orion Scott is a Junior and plays the trombone in the Pride of Pryor. He has been a member of the band for five years. Orion is also a member of the Pryor High School Esports team. Orion could not tell us where he wants to go...
Mayes County Blotter
12:43 am - Trespassing - RP advised that the McDonalds manager advised him of someone camping behind the store and was asked to leave and will not. 12:45 am - Other - RP advised someone threw a rock through his window. 1:03 am - Threats - RP advised her husband...
Joyce Jean Wallace
Joyce Jean Wallace, 76, of Pryor, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1946 in Arkansas City, Kansas; the daughter of Don and Doris (Herr) Heathman. She married Carl Wallace on October 30, 1978 in Miami, Oklahoma and have celebrated almost 44 years of marriage. She worked for many years as a social worker for Mayes and Rogers counties and retired as supervisor of the Mayes County Department of Juvenile Affairs. Joyce loved to go shopping, especially going to auctions and estate sales. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and going to eat at Olive Garden. Joyce had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and looked forward to each moment she had to spend with them. She leaves behind many wonderful memories and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pharmacist 101: "Know Your Pharmacist, Know Your Medications
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hello everyone, please allow me a minute to introduce myself. I am Randy Quattlebaum, the owner and pharmacist at The Cross Pharmacy in Pryor. I am honored to be invited to share a monthly column covering pharmacy and other healthcare topics. In the next few months, I am planning on covering Medicare Part D, COVID medication options, blood pressure treatments, new diabetic options and many others. If you have any topics you are interested in me covering, please message me through The Cross Pharmacy Facebook page.
