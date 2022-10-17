Joyce Jean Wallace, 76, of Pryor, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1946 in Arkansas City, Kansas; the daughter of Don and Doris (Herr) Heathman. She married Carl Wallace on October 30, 1978 in Miami, Oklahoma and have celebrated almost 44 years of marriage. She worked for many years as a social worker for Mayes and Rogers counties and retired as supervisor of the Mayes County Department of Juvenile Affairs. Joyce loved to go shopping, especially going to auctions and estate sales. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and going to eat at Olive Garden. Joyce had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and looked forward to each moment she had to spend with them. She leaves behind many wonderful memories and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO