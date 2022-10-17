Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Offense sputters after hot start in 34-28 loss to Michigan State Spartans
Quarterback: B- Graham Mertz didn’t have a great game statistically, completing just 14/25 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mertz started the game strong, completing a nine-yard pass on 2nd & 9 for a first down, as well as an 18-yard connection to Chimere Dike on 3rd & 18 for a long conversion after a sack.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Has the defense taken a step back?
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered another loss, this time in competitive fashion as they were outplayed by the Michigan State Spartans in a 34-28 double-overtime defeat. After a hot start, the Badgers’ offense fizzled, allowing the Spartans to overcome an early deficit and control momentum for the majority of the second half before they pulled away in overtime following a Braelon Allen fumble.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 379: Purdue Boilermakers Preview with Hammer and Rails
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got a big game to discuss in the Big Ten West between Purdue and Wisconsin. To start, we talk about how the Badgers will look to attack a Purdue defense that has been very strong, especially when it comes to the run. How will the Badgers fare? After that, we talk about the defense and how the Badgers will attempt to slow down an incredibly strong Purdue passing attack that seems to be clicking right now. Later, we get into our matchup to watch as well as a score prediction for this contest.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How You Doin’.... Purdue Boilermakers
The Purdue Boilermakers are on track to contend for a Big Ten West Division Title. They look as good as they have in years. Their only missteps so far this year come in the form of single-possession losses to two top-25 teams, one of which is still undefeated and could end up winning the ACC. They are still in control of their own destiny. But the Badgers hope to derail the title contenders in Madison this weekend after a deflating loss to the Spartans of Michigan State. So Purdue how you doin’?
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard wants to know who is in, and who is out in latest presser
Wisconsin football is coming off a tough loss this week at the hands of Michigan State. Once again, poor execution and untimely turnovers hurt the Badgers. Despite the mistakes, Leonhard seems happy with the effort but wants more in execution. Leonhard opened by saying he was happy with the effort,...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue in Week 8
After suffering a brutal overtime loss this past weekend the Wisconsin Badgers return home to Camp Randall to try and turn things around. They’ll square off with the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that the Badgers have had an incredible amount of success against in recent years as Wisconsin comes into this contest winners of 15 straight over the Boilermakers.
