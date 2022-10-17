Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Fly Alliance To Buy Up To 20 Citations From Textron
Fly Alliance has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation to buy up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets. [Courtesy: Cessna]. Fly Alliance, an Orlando-based on-demand and jet card Part 135 charter company, has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation (NYSE: TXT) for up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets.
Flying Magazine
Heart Aerospace Gets LOI for Electric Regional Airliner Fleet
Sevenair plans to utilize the fully electric ES-30 to replace the Dornier Do 228s it uses now on its regional route structure. [Courtesy of Sevenair]. Heart Aerospace has notched a win in the quest to build its order book on the fully electric ES-30 regional airliner. Established Portuguese regional carrier...
Flying Magazine
Tecnam Unveils P2012 STOL
Tecnam's P2012 STOL was created as a "rugged and durable high wing fixed gear design" with the mission of getting into and out of some of the most demanding commercial airports in the world. [Courtesy: Tecnam]. “Short takeoff and landing (STOL)” and “piston twin” are not phrases that usually go...
Flying Magazine
Daher Weaves Sustainability Into Kodiak 900 and TBM 960
The TBMOPA convention in Nashville in September hosted a ramp full of TBMs flown in by owners from across the country. [Courtesy: Daher]. Flying on efficient wings, the new flagships of Daher’s turboprop line—the TBM 960 and the Kodiak 900—arrived on Sunday at the Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) for the 2022 National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
helihub.com
USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island
While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
Flying Magazine
FlightAware’s AeroAPI Brings Historical Aircraft Tracking Data to Light
FlightAware announced Tuesday it is launching the ability of its AeroAPI—a query-based flight tracking and status product—to deliver historical aircraft data to current subscribers. [Courtesy: FlightAware]. We’ve all used FlightAware to plan our schedules around the arrival and departure of general aviation aircraft, whether it’s one belonging to...
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot smells smoke while flying home from annual inspection
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was picking up my PA-28...
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
Flying Magazine
NBAA Partners With Aviation Pioneer to Build Training Center
Barrington Irving is partnering with NBAA and other industry stakeholders to build an aviation workforce training Center in Miami. [Courtesy Michael Wildes]. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is partnering with a Florida-based aviation educational company and other industry stakeholders to launch a new training program that aims to develop a future business aviation workforce, it announced Tuesday afternoon at its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Grumman Announces B-21 Raider Unveiling Date
A B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. Designed to perform long range conventional and nuclear missions and to operate in tomorrow’s high end threat environment, the B-21 will be a visible and flexible component of the nuclear triad. [Courtesy: Northrop Grumman]. The B-21 Raider—the U.S. Air Force’s sixth-generation, top-secret stealth...
Ineos Grenadier Now Officially In Production, Deliveries Start In December
The Ineos Grenadier – the spiritual successor to the classic Land Rover Defender – is now officially on the assembly lines. After months of issues related to global supply chain disruptions, the off-roader finally reaches the stage of mass production at the company’s facility in Hambach. The first customer deliveries are expected in early December this year, though the SUV will arrive in the United States at a later date.
Flying Magazine
Pilots Need to Follow Instructions
A learner’s unwillingness or inability to follow instructions can carry into the airplane. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. “Write this down,” said the instructor of the private pilot ground school, writing the FAA’s five hazardous attitudes on the classroom white board. “We’re about to talk about these.”
Flying Magazine
Flying to Kiawah Island? Try These Airports on for Size
A visit to Charleston, South Carolina, pictured here, and neighboring Kiawah Island combines the sites, sounds, and culture of a big city with the respite of a beach resort. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. While there is no public-use landing strip on Kiawah Island, the city of Charleston, South Carolina, offers two...
electrek.co
Honda’s first electric moped design revealed in patent filings, giving us an early look
Like most Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Honda has been late to the electrification game. But don’t count the storied motorbike brand out just yet, as the company’s upcoming electric moped looks to be shaping up nicely based on recent IP filings. Honda recently announced that it planned to rollout...
Flying Magazine
When the ‘Spruce Goose’ Took Flight
November 2, 2022, marks the 75th anniversary of the one and only flight of the Hughes Flying Boat, the so-called 'Spruce Goose.' [Courtesy: Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum Collections]. November 2, 2022, marks the 75th anniversary of the one and only flight of the Hughes Flying Boat, the so-called Spruce...
Flying Magazine
The Power of the Local Aviation Grapevine
A fellow 170 owner arrives in Wisconsin after a long flight from Washington state. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. One of the first things I learned to appreciate in the pursuit of aircraft ownership is the power of the local aviation grapevine. Powerful as Google is, it still lacks the ability to tap into the tattered, handwritten for sale ads pinned to the bulletin board at your local FBO, and it certainly lacks the ability to monitor rumors of owners who are starting to think about selling their airplanes without the help of the internet.
Flying Magazine
Aircraft for Your Escape to Kiawah Island
With its 2,236-pound payload, the Pilatus PC-12 NGX can carry up to 10 passengers, plus a pilot, and/or a lot of stuff, making it a versatile mount for your vacation to the South Carolina coast. [Credit: Pilatus]. For your trip to Kiawah Island—or the fine city of Charleston—you want to...
Flying Magazine
Honda to Add Autoland to Its New Model
The Hondajet Elite II is an update to the Elite S, and will feature Autoland, autothrottle, and increased range. [Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. The question has been on our minds since the initial certification of Garmin’s Autoland suite—what company would be next to apply the safety system to its aircraft? In the owner-flown business aviation sector, there have been several candidates to integrate the automated emergency landing avionics and airframe hardware, software, and protocols, beyond first movers Piper Aircraft for the M600/SLS Halo, Daher for the TBM 940 HomeSafe, and Cirrus for the Vision Jet with Safe Return.
