Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is bigger, better, and bolder... but also a bit pricier. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a big refresh on what is arguably the best-selling wearable fitness tracker series in the world. Xiaomi’s smart bands are synonymous with fitness trackers for quite some time now. And for good reason, they have the right features, bright colorful displays, and are priced extremely well. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is as good as things can get in the Android world. Let’s dive into the review to see if the new features on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned cash.

2 DAYS AGO