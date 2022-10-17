Read full article on original website
Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra Won't Offer Faster Charging: Tipster
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than their predecessors, it seems. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He went to Twitter to say that both devices will peak at 45W. The Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than...
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Samsung's Speedy New 990 Pro NVMe SSD Goes On Sale In November
Back at the end of the Summer Samsung announced the 990 Pro NVMe SSD, noting that it would launch in October of this year. But since then the release of Samsung’s follow-up to last year’s 980 Pro (which we currently use in the PS5), has been delayed. This morning Samsung is officially announcing the new launch date of the 990 Pro SSD. Or rather the pre-order date.
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung & TikTok To Roll Out StemDrop Feature
Samsung has announced a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to launch a new music-driven feature called StemDrop. Samsung describes the feature as “a new international music discovery format” that is going to revolutionize global music collaboration. According to the company announcement, StemDrop goes live on TikTok...
US Regulators Investigating Possible Patent Infringement By Samsung & Others
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is investigating Samsung, Qualcomm, and TSMC over possible patent infringement. The American regulators will reportedly probe certain semiconductors and circuits manufactured by these firms. Mobile devices using those components are also on the radar of this probe. The investigation comes after a complaint from New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, Reuters reports (via).
Best Google Pixel Watch Apps
Honestly, the best apps for the Google Pixel Watch are the apps that you’ll actually use, and use often. But with that said, there are some really great apps that are worth checking out if they aren’t apps that are already part of your daily routine. Like the other smartwatches that run on Wear OS, the Pixel Watch has a lot of apps that are at your disposal.
Some Google Home Users Are Seeing Device Triggers
We’ve been anticipating a new feature coming to the Google Home app. Named device triggers, this feature will add a new level of automation for Google Home users. While the feature isn’t available just yet, a few users are starting to see it. According to 9To5Google, a handful...
The New Oppo Foldables Just Had Their Specs Leaked
Oppo is one of the few companies that can give Samsung’s foldables a run for their money. It looks like the Chinese company is getting ready to launch its next duo of foldable phones, and they just had their specs leaked. These specs show us some powerful devices coming down the pipeline.
Samsung Opens Flexible Working Spaces To Drive Creativity
Samsung has opened flexible working spaces to foster creativity and collaboration among employees. Dubbed “d’light,” these hybrid spaces allow employees from different teams to work closely in a shared environment. The company hopes it will create a more pleasant working environment with better communication and collaboration opportunities for enhanced productivity.
How to conserve battery life on the Google Pixel Watch
After years and years of leaks, rumors and Pixel fans wanting a watch from Google, it’s finally here. The Google Pixel Watch is official, and on sale now. The Pixel Watch is $349 for the WiFi/Bluetooth model and $399 for the LTE model. It also has “up to 24 hours” of battery life. Which is actually pretty standard for smartwatches, but Google’s smartwatch is generally not 24 hours.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is bigger, better, and bolder... but also a bit pricier. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a big refresh on what is arguably the best-selling wearable fitness tracker series in the world. Xiaomi’s smart bands are synonymous with fitness trackers for quite some time now. And for good reason, they have the right features, bright colorful displays, and are priced extremely well. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is as good as things can get in the Android world. Let’s dive into the review to see if the new features on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Why The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Is The Perfect Mid-Range Phone
Samsung’s newest Galaxy phone, the A53 5G, is set to hit shelves this month. The phone has some pretty impressive specs for a mid-range device, but how does it hold up in real life? Read on for our review of the Galaxy A53 5G in terms of camera and design.
DualSense Edge Pre-Orders Start Oct. 25 With A Launch In January
Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 will have open pre-orders starting next week Tuesday, October 25. Sony has confirmed that pre-orders for the DualSense Edge will be live next week in an official blog post. However, it doesn’t look like the controller will be ready in time for the holidays. Sony says the DualSense Edge will arrive on January 26 of 2023.
October Update Is Live For Samsung's Galaxy A32 & Galaxy A72
Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are receiving a new software update. The 2021 mid-rangers are picking up the October 2022 Android security patch with this release. The latest security update has already been rolled out to dozens of other Galaxy devices. As of this writing, the October...
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
Head Of Samsung's Home Appliance Business Has Resigned
Samsung‘s president and head of the home appliance business, Lee Jae-seung, has resigned from his role. Lee is stepping down for personal reasons, Yonhap reports. Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and co-CEO at the company, will take over from him. Lee has served Samsung for almost four decades now. He...
Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95/month
As part of its fall sale, Amazon is discounting Audible Premium Plus, bringing it down to just $5.95 per month for your first four months. After those four months, it’ll be priced at $14.95 per month. The good thing about Audible is that you can cancel at any time.
Samsung Finally Opens Android 13 Beta For Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta is finally available for its latest foldables. The company has opened the One UI 5.0 beta program for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The update is already available in the US, the UK, South Korea, and India (via). The beta program may go live in a few more markets in the coming days.
These Are The Expected Galaxy S23 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to arrive in the first quarter of next year, and its expected specifications just appeared online. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster. He emphasizes these are ‘rumored’ specs, so it’s possible he didn’t get any new, credible information.
