Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Thoughts and well-wishes have poured in for Céline Dion as she shared an update on her health with fans. The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was set to perform a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre, Resorts World from November through to February. However, she is now having...
Having nice nails is a must, but if you need a little nail inspo, you know, we got you covered! Yeah, whether it’s a TikTok trend or a hot celebrity style, a popular Miami nail artist is showing us how to dash up our digits at Vanity Projects in the Design District.
