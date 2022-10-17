Polycarp Flowers Gets Featured on Reuters after Submitting “Fanny Brice in Funny Girl” for the Fleurs de Villes Show

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
"It Often Has The Biggest Markup On The Menu": Restaurant And Fast Food Workers Are Spilling Insider Secrets That Customers Would Probably Never Guess
"At virtually all fast food places, it's the only thing that is fresh and 'healthy' — aka not premade, bagged, and/or frozen."
Dry Cleaning review, Stumpwork: Spoken-word monologues that recall Philomena Cunk
For decades, the greatest musical pioneers have found new pleasures in the sonically transgressive – the loud and abrasive, the warped and wonky, the corroded and incoherent. Now, perhaps struggling for new ways to mess with music, they’ve turned to the dull. South London’s Dry Cleaning, named after the most unengaging form of domestic maintenance, are prime movers in the new wave of Sprechgesang post-punk; while the band knock together backing tracks from stray bits of saxophone, bass, synth, guitar and junk shop percussion, Florence Shaw largely improvises surrealist spoken-word lyrics that sound freshly plucked from the internal dialogue of...
Terrifier 2 review – vomit-inducing killer-clown flick displays the art of butchery
Hold your nerve and your stomach: this gorefest is almost too good to pass out while watching it. Making headlines for apparently causing cinemagoers to faint and vomit, with an ambulance reportedly called to one screening, Terrifier 2 is not for everyone, but this tasteless wonder meets nauseating expectations. Blood, guts, molars and tendons fly across the screen with reckless abandon. No body part is safe from Art the Clown, a Pennywise on bath salts who treats the human body like a diamond-stuffed piñata, each blow and decapitation unearthing intestinal bounties and gushing reserves of liquid ruby.
Olivia, Jason and the nanny: Can a third party help bring exes together?
A Hollywood film overshadowed by alleged feuds. Custody papers served live on stage. A video in which one famous person may or may not have spat on another. And now the most dramatic salad dressing in showbiz.On Monday (17 October), a nanny previously employed by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a series of allegations against the former couple – and about Wilde’s subsequent relationship with Harry Styles – to The Daily Mail. Repeated references were made to Wilde’s mysterious “special salad dressing”, and the nanny included screenshots of alleged texts between her and the celebrity pair. So far, so...
