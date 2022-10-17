John Gregory, 75, of Clarksville, TN died at his home on October 18, 2022, following a long illness. He graduated Ravenna High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force reaching the rank of Sergeant. After returning home, he took courses in computer programming and then joined Roadway Express in Akron working in their computer department for many years. While there, he also coached the Men’s Softball Team to the League Championship. But the proudest moments of his life were watching the births of his twin daughters.

