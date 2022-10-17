ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
getnews.info

Families breathe easier with air quality improvements in Beachwood, NJ

FRANK HORVATH — President and Owner of Horvath Home Services, Inc. Horvath Home Services, Inc., of Beachwood, New Jersey takes the air you breathe seriously. Beachwood, NJ – As the outside environment becomes more unpredictable, homeowners are spending up to 90% of their time inside their homes. This is leading people to put even more of an emphasis on the comfort and security of their families as they make their homes their oasis.
The Independent

Zara to launch pre-owned service for shoppers to resell, repair or donate items

Zara is set to launch a pre-owned service that will let UK customers resell, repair or donate clothing from the brand.The Spanish fashion giant, owned by Inditex, will launch Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November as part of its environmental sustainability commitments.Shoppers can post second-hand Zara items for sale through the service, as well as book repairs and donate unwanted items online or through a store.The platform will be hosted on Zara’s website and app, with transactions going through the Stripe system.Similar to existing resale apps like Vinted, shopper can upload pictures of their items with detailed product information. The...
getnews.info

$50 Million Insurance Wrap Funding for Solar Manufacturing Plant, Plus Partnerships with Clean Energy Leaders Marine Electric and Fox ESS: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)

Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million of Solar Manufacturing Plant. Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development. Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up...
getnews.info

Much More Than Amazon Publishing Services: Spotlight on Amazon Publishing Hub

A book writing, book editing, book publishing & book marketing company takes an all-out approach to support clients. Do you know the one thing aspiring novelists, celebrities, and bestselling authors have in common? The answer is AmazonPublishingHub. A company centralizing the self-publishing process through ghostwriting, book editing, and book publishing consultation through a professionalized approach. And for authors needing help with book marketing & book promotion, Amazon Publishing Hub provides flexibility, personal touch, and customization in its bestseller book marketing plans—a team that has produced 19 #1 Amazon bestsellers, more than 250 national bestsellers, and 2100+ independently published books.
getnews.info

Test Pro Launches SDET Bootcamp to help launch careers with the SDET program

Test Pro demonstrates how individuals can develop the necessary qualifications for a career as a quality assurance tester, engineer, or expert through their QA automation course. Today’s most innovative software testing and automation expert group, Test Pro, offers all that an individual requires to become a skilled QA tester and...
getnews.info

Santa Claus Greetings is providing an unforgettable Christmas experience for kids with its incredible Santa greeting packages

SantaClausGreetings.com is a digital platform on a mission to enhance children’s imagination with Santa Claus inspired letters, pictures, gifts and other eye-catching Products and services. The entire concept gift-giving by Santa Claus and Christmas stems from the fact that it motivates children to be well behaved and good throughout...
getnews.info

Newly Launched Classical Music site now available for the holiday shopping season

The world must discover GreatestClassicalMusic.com, a website that has made its mark in music before there were the electronic and technical enhancements that some seemingly can’t live without in their music space. Classical music is as beloved as ever, even in these modern times. The classical music industry has...
getnews.info

The Sales Generation Program, Another Corporate Training Program From Appleton Greene & Co

Introducing the Sales Generation Management corporate training program led by Mr. Robinson including monthly workshops providing expert knowledge to help clients significantly improve their return on investment. New York, NY, United States – The Appleton Greene Corporate Training Program (CTP) for Sales Generation, designed by Mr. Robinson, a Certified Learning...
getnews.info

ASCO Webinar – Selecting Quick-Connect Solutions for Temporary Generators and Load Banks

On November 9, 2020, ASCO Power Technologies and CFE Media will show how facilities can improve electrical resilience using quick-connect products that make temporary generators and load banks easy to connect and use. Florham Park, N.J. – October 20, 2022 – For many facilities, power availability is critical to life...

