'It's an amazing gift': Student loan forgiveness applications now live
BALTIMORE — The struggle of student debt can be a real burden but President Biden’s plan to cancel some of that officially kicked off, bringing relief to many. Some Marylanders may be celebrating this week as the federal government has launched the application site to forgive a portion of student debt.
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
Thousands of people in DC use housing vouchers. How much should they be worth?
People using housing vouchers in DC spent this past summer in limbo. In the spring, the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) deliberated changing the maximum value of all 20,000 vouchers the agency administers. If implemented, the change could have had major consequences, advocates and landlords warned, by inadvertently forcing thousands of people to move from their homes. Not until last month did the agency make clear that no changes are imminent.
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Still Shows Wes Moore Leading
Maryland gubernatorial nominees Wes Moore and Dan Cox faced off in the only general election debate held thus far in a forum broadcast October 12 on Maryland Public Television. Both candidates met the qualifying criteria, including the 10% nonpartisan polling threshold. Some of the topics in this debate included abortion...
Annual Rally of Maryland Democrats in Prince George’s
This year, Maryland Democrats rallied at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt to network with Democratic nominees for statewide office Wes Moore, Anthony Brown and Brooke Lierman and encourage outreach and voter participation. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks opened the event with a speech highlighting the history made by nominating...
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says
BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
Some Marylanders see the process of prosecuting minors as an issue
In Maryland, there are over 30 charges that makes a juvenile automatically get charged as an adult, its something many see as an issue.
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Ex-Maryland Delegate Convicted of Bribery Wants Felony Removed From Record
A former Maryland delegate who was convicted of federal bribery charges is proclaiming his innocence, and says he is appealing his conviction in hopes of having the felony removed from his record. In 2018, a federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, who represented Prince George's County, of accepting bribes in exchange...
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
