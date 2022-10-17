ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
The DC Line

Thousands of people in DC use housing vouchers. How much should they be worth?

People using housing vouchers in DC spent this past summer in limbo. In the spring, the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) deliberated changing the maximum value of all 20,000 vouchers the agency administers. If implemented, the change could have had major consequences, advocates and landlords warned, by inadvertently forcing thousands of people to move from their homes. Not until last month did the agency make clear that no changes are imminent.
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Still Shows Wes Moore Leading

Maryland gubernatorial nominees Wes Moore and Dan Cox faced off in the only general election debate held thus far in a forum broadcast October 12 on Maryland Public Television. Both candidates met the qualifying criteria, including the 10% nonpartisan polling threshold. Some of the topics in this debate included abortion...
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Annual Rally of Maryland Democrats in Prince George’s

This year, Maryland Democrats rallied at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt to network with Democratic nominees for statewide office Wes Moore, Anthony Brown and Brooke Lierman and encourage outreach and voter participation. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks opened the event with a speech highlighting the history made by nominating...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says

BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
MARYLAND STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses

WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops

- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC

Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday

WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC

