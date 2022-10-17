Four Leaf Introduces Innovative Slim Can Cooler Which is the Perfect Blend of Durability, Functionality, and Aesthetics to Keep Beverages Cold

Read full article on original website
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market
Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
CareHive Introducing New Approach to Patient and Site of Care Navigation
“CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients.”. CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients. Houston, TX – Patient frustrations and...
Garuda Promo and Branding Solutions Introduces 2022 Corporate Holiday Gift Inspirational Guide
The new guide by Los Angeles, CA-based promotional product company is available for free and can be used to come up with innovative ideas for employees, clients, and partners that will leave them wowed. Garuda Promo and Branding Solutions, renowned for its world-class sourcing platform of over 3500 vendor partners,...
Modexus, LLC Announces the Launch of Its Newest PMS Relief Product Lonicera Rhythm
With the introduction of Rhythm and its natural, hormone-balancing natural ingredients, Modexus is determined to help make PMS a thing of the past. October 20, 2022 – Murray, Utah – Modexus, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new product, Rhythm. Rhythm is a revolutionary new nutritional that helps restore hormonal harmony from PMS to Postmenopause. It is designed to provide a comprehensive, proactive approach to PMS relief. The holistic blend of ingredients in Rhythm has been shown to relieve cramps, bloating, acne, mood swings, and other symptoms. This ground-breaking nutritional made of natural hormone-balancing ingredients is now available exclusively online.
Embracing Innovation – BOC Sciences Strengthens the Production of Cosmetics Ingredients
It’s verified by BOC Sciences officials that the critical specialty chemical distearyl phthalic acid amide is now in steady supply, aiming to accelerate the development of cosmetics industry. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – As a science-driven chemical manufacturer, BOC Sciences has been sticking to its path...
Families breathe easier with air quality improvements in Beachwood, NJ
FRANK HORVATH — President and Owner of Horvath Home Services, Inc. Horvath Home Services, Inc., of Beachwood, New Jersey takes the air you breathe seriously. Beachwood, NJ – As the outside environment becomes more unpredictable, homeowners are spending up to 90% of their time inside their homes. This is leading people to put even more of an emphasis on the comfort and security of their families as they make their homes their oasis.
Creative Biolabs Updated a Full Set of Next-Generation Probiotic Products
Having been immersed in live biotherapeutic drug discovery for decades, Creative Biolabs is proud to provide high-quality products for customers to speed up researchers’ studies in live biotherapeutic drug discovery. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – With increasing interest in the evaluation of new probiotic strains and...
JSPuzzles Launches Updated Version of Their Jigsaw Platform – Free Website That Allows Users To Play and Create Puzzles Online
To create the new version, JSPuzzles looked through more than 100,000 puzzles they have created and collected. They did it using AI that analyses the photos and determines what’s in the photo. Players now can find more categories, as well as sub-categories. New York, New York – October 18,...
Kaival Brands’ BIDI® Stick Phamacokinetics Differentiation Supports Expedited Market Penetration, Shares Up 60% In October (NASDAQ: KAVL)
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) stock is higher by over 60% since the start of October. But the better news is that based on recent deals, that appreciable move could be the precursor of larger gains to come. Indeed, regulatory decisions over the past few months have positioned Kaival Brands for a transformative period of growth. In fact, recent actions have left KAVL one of the few if not only, Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) companies left standing to take advantage of what is now a wide open multi-billion dollar market opportunity in the United States. That’s a result of sector companies, large and small, being virtually eliminated from the ENDS competitive landscape almost overnight after failing to meet FDA standards for continued marketing authorizations.
World’s Most Energy Efficient House Wrap Ready to Aid in the Rebuilding of Florida Homes After Hurricane Ian: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN)
Patented Insultex® Insulation Delivering Energy Saving Performance Far Superior to All Competition. Ready to Supply R-6 Rated Insultex® House Wrap for Hurricane Ian Rebuilding in Florida. Recent Court Victory Positions Company for Expanded Nationwide Marketing of Unmatched, R-6 Rated Insultex® House Wrap. FTC Paying $260,000 to IVDN...
Manifest Award Winner WFMA Agency Is Bringing Female Leadership and Sustainable Growth to Marketing World
WFMA Agency is one of the top B2B marketing agencies in South Africa. Rated the best B2B Marketing Agency, Best Email Marketing Agency and best Digital Agency in South Africa by The Manifest, WFMA has helped hundreds of brands find new avenues for growth and scale their businesses online. Founded...
Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition® Announces Feed Your Dreams Giveaways
Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition® announces their Feed Your DreamsTM Giveways, an event celebrating the partnership between award-winning country music artist, Lainey Wilson, and Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a personalized equine feeding plan (PEFP) for one horse, with the recommended product(s) provided free for one year. They will also score 2 VIP tickets to see Lainey Wilson in concert, along with a $1,000 travel voucher and fun Tribute® swag. The total value of this prize package is estimated at $5,000.
The DoFasting Team Underlines the Untold Risks of Extreme Dieting
Going on an extreme diet might seem like the easiest way to lose weight quickly; however, studies have indicated rapid weight loss due to dieting extremes can do more harm than provide benefits to the body. Two health and dietary professionals, Kasparas Aleknavicius MD and Kristina Zalnieraite from the DoFasting...
FlashFilm Academy Launches a New Series Giving Real Insight on How to Land Clients
FlashFilm Academy offers budding content creators a variety of educational resources for content creators, enabling them to go full-time with their content creation. And now, content creators far and wide have access to FlashFilm Academy’s newest series, Beta Client Connect. This new series is exclusively for Gold Members and...
$50 Million Insurance Wrap Funding for Solar Manufacturing Plant, Plus Partnerships with Clean Energy Leaders Marine Electric and Fox ESS: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)
Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million of Solar Manufacturing Plant. Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development. Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up...
Much More Than Amazon Publishing Services: Spotlight on Amazon Publishing Hub
A book writing, book editing, book publishing & book marketing company takes an all-out approach to support clients. Do you know the one thing aspiring novelists, celebrities, and bestselling authors have in common? The answer is AmazonPublishingHub. A company centralizing the self-publishing process through ghostwriting, book editing, and book publishing consultation through a professionalized approach. And for authors needing help with book marketing & book promotion, Amazon Publishing Hub provides flexibility, personal touch, and customization in its bestseller book marketing plans—a team that has produced 19 #1 Amazon bestsellers, more than 250 national bestsellers, and 2100+ independently published books.
JDBOT – Tracking the block chain “Data is power”
JDBot is a project that collects and analyzes live data on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain and will be presenting it in an easy to use app. The goal of JDBot is to make the crypto space more transparent and to give our users an advantage over other traders.
Australia Online Furniture Store Chair Empire Cans Shipping Fees
Australia Online Furniture Store Chair Empire Cans Shipping Fees. Australians are becoming more and more savvy when it comes to online shopping. In fact, a recent study showed that we are now the second-biggest online shoppers in the world! But even though we love to shop online, there are still some things that we’re not so keen on. One of those things is paying for shipping fees. Thankfully, there are a few online furniture stores that are free shipping to anywhere in Australia. One of those stores is Chair Empire. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at why Chair Empire is one of the best places to buy furniture online in Australia. We’ll also look at some of the other benefits of shopping with them, such as their huge range of products and their low prices.
Judy V. Rentz Lifts the Curtain on Living with A Painful Medical Condition with Her New Book, Fighting to Survive
The book serves to create a sense of community amongst others suffering from this nightmare and encourages them on their peculiar journey. The little joys of life can only be fully enjoyed when one is hale, hearty, and whole. For individuals with certain conditions, such as pudendal neuralgia and entrapment, life is a horror script. Pudendal neuralgia and entrapment is a condition that causes pain, heightened sensitivity, and discomfort in the pelvic area as a result of an irritated nerve in that area. The book, Fighting to Survive, is a story written by Judy Rentz that accurately captures the reality of individuals with this painful condition, allowing readers to show grace to others by walking in their shoes.
Santa Claus Greetings is providing an unforgettable Christmas experience for kids with its incredible Santa greeting packages
SantaClausGreetings.com is a digital platform on a mission to enhance children’s imagination with Santa Claus inspired letters, pictures, gifts and other eye-catching Products and services. The entire concept gift-giving by Santa Claus and Christmas stems from the fact that it motivates children to be well behaved and good throughout...
