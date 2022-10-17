ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

American Beer Festival Names Three KC-Made Beers Among Nation's Best

Looking for a new brewery to try soon? According to the Great American Beer Festival, Kansas City is ripe for the picking in the craft brewery scene. For the last 40 years, America's beer brewers have gathered for the Great American Beer Festival to celebrate the best beers made in the U.S. Breweries from across the country submit their brews for consideration as one of the top three beers in nearly 100 beer style categories. The 2022 Festival took place in Denver over the weekend, and three Kansas City metro breweries came home with accolades:
KANSAS CITY, MO
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based 'daytime eatery,' coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro's Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
This Weekend in Kansas City: October 20-23

It's starting to get spooky in Kansas City! Here's your guide to weekend fun, with a few Halloween highlights guaranteed. The Living Room Theatre is presenting the return of the Kansas City Horror Play Festival. "Thrill and chill with a ghoulish spread of original short horror plays written, designed, and performed by KC artists." The festival includes two different shows—one will be on stage October 20 and 22, and the other will be on stage October 21 and 23.
KANSAS CITY, MO
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Panda Express eyeing new Overland Park location at 159th and Metcalf

Chinese fast food restaurant chain Panda Express may open a new location in south Overland Park. Where exactly? Developers are looking to construct a new Panda Express at the northwest corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near a Walmart Supercenter and Aldi grocery store, according to city documents. The...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE

