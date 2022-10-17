Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
inkansascity.com
American Beer Festival Names Three KC-Made Beers Among Nation’s Best
Looking for a new brewery to try soon? According to the Great American Beer Festival, Kansas City is ripe for the picking in the craft brewery scene. For the last 40 years, America’s beer brewers have gathered for the Great American Beer Festival to celebrate the best beers made in the U.S. Breweries from across the country submit their brews for consideration as one of the top three beers in nearly 100 beer style categories. The 2022 Festival took place in Denver over the weekend, and three Kansas City metro breweries came home with accolades:
Here’s where developers could build Four Light apartment tower in Kansas City
Recent records suggest The Cordish Cos.' plans for its Four Light luxury apartment tower have zeroed in on a parking lot in downtown Kansas City.
bluevalleypost.com
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
lawrencekstimes.com
Archibowls, vegan restaurant in downtown Lawrence, likely to close its doors
Sarah Busse, owner of Archibowls, is hoping for a Hallmark-movie miracle. The kind where local community members learn the restaurant is closing and pour into the venue in droves. Busse is hoping for a gift from the universe that could keep her beloved restaurant open, but she is skeptical of...
Gardeners act to protect plants as freezing cold moves in
The hard freeze warning has homeowners across the metro scrambling to protect their plants.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend in Kansas City: October 20-23
It’s starting to get spooky in Kansas City! Here’s your guide to weekend fun, with a few Halloween highlights guaranteed. The Living Room Theatre is presenting the return of the Kansas City Horror Play Festival. “Thrill and chill with a ghoulish spread of original short horror plays written, designed, and performed by KC artists.” The festival includes two different shows—one will be on stage October 20 and 22, and the other will be on stage October 21 and 23.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park OKs $19M in bond sales for major street work in city’s southern area
Overland Park is one step closer to launch road improvement projects in the southern part of the city. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted unanimously to accept a bid for issuing roughly $19.8 million in internal improvement bonds to finance several projects from the city’s capital improvement program.
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
WIBW
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away. The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30...
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
bluevalleypost.com
Panda Express eyeing new Overland Park location at 159th and Metcalf
Chinese fast food restaurant chain Panda Express may open a new location in south Overland Park. Where exactly? Developers are looking to construct a new Panda Express at the northwest corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near a Walmart Supercenter and Aldi grocery store, according to city documents. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for Passengers
Kansas City, Mo. - Passengers flying into and out of the Kansas City International Airport will soon be greeted with a new single terminal that will replace the airport's older facilities. According to Visit KC, the new terminal is slated to open in the spring of 2023.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park moves to permanent ID tags for pets — What owners need to know
The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents. Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
