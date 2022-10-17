Read full article on original website
John A. Behsman
John A. Behsman, age 77 of Grey Eagle, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A gathering of friends and family will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle. A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville.
Thomas J. “Tom” Borgerding
Thomas J. “Tom” Borgerding, age 88 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Monday, October 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose with military honors provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
LaVerne J. Steffen
LaVerne J. Steffen, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in Bearhead Cemetery following the service. Caring for LaVerne and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Brett K. Peterson
Brett K. Peterson, 36 year old resident of Little Canada, MN formerly of Swanville, MN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home in Little Canada, MN. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Brett and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Skylah Rayne Freel
Skylah Rayne Freel, 38 week old daughter of Brad Freel and Candice Counter of Long Prairie, MN died on Sunday, October 9 at the Long Prairie Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, October 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.
Grey Eagle City • October 4, 2022
The Grey Eagle City Council met in special session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Council Chambers. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Joseph Arnzen at 7:00 p.m. Council members present were Brad Johnson, Roland Ahrendt and Brian Hollenkamp. Council member Bill Pohlmann was absent. Also in attendance were Clerk Lori Hellmann and guest Beth Ramacher.
Two-Vehicle Crash
On October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 41 and County Road 40 in Farming Township. Stearns County Deputies, along with the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance responded to the crash.
