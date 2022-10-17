ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Man accused of breaking into house via dog door

HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
HOOPER, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Prison ordered for man who lit woman on fire, hid from police in hole

FARMINGTON — A Utah man who lit a woman on fire and then hid in a hole will serve up to 15 years in jail, a 2nd District court judge ruled Wednesday. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.
CLINTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Ensign can restore Cache County trust

We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The county executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The county executive and the County Council don’t always have to agree. In fact, it is healthy if they don’t always agree. But they must follow the law and in the end they must come to an agreement on what is best for the County.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy