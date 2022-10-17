We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The county executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The county executive and the County Council don’t always have to agree. In fact, it is healthy if they don’t always agree. But they must follow the law and in the end they must come to an agreement on what is best for the County.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO