ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 94.5

Hot Spot: Our Thoughts On Kanye West’s Recent Comments On George Floyd’s Death On Drink Champs [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtbfM_0icfZvba00

As we know, Kanye West had more antics that happened over the weekend.  During a Drink Champs interview, Ye spoke about a variety of topics that had begun trending on the internet. One of the biggest conversation points was his thoughts about George Floyd’s passing.

In the video below, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses their thoughts on Kanye’s remarks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
XXL Mag

George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
HollywoodLife

Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin’

Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy