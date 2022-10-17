Read full article on original website
Related
If you don’t like climate activists staging art gallery protests, organise something better
In the midst of a worsening environmental disaster, protests matter more than ever. Last week, two Just Stop Oil activists threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting in London as part of a broader push for the cessation of new fossil fuel projects – something the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change describes as crucial to prevent climate disaster.
Van Gogh-Style Climate Protests May Be Coming to the US
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The US funders of a climate activist group that poured tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London have vowed similar attention-grabbing stunts will take place in various countries in the weeks ahead.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Smithonian
Giant Ostrich-Like Dinosaurs Once Roamed North America
Enormous, birdlike dinosaurs strutted across ancient Mississippi around 85 million years ago. The precise appearance of these saurian behemoths is as yet unknown. Paleontologists have only found a smattering of leg and foot bones from these massive reptiles. Yet that small collection of fossil remains hints at a little-known realm of dinosaurs that roamed the eastern half of North America during the Cretaceous. The haunts of Tyrannosaurus and Styracosaurus to the west are familiar to experts, but paleontologists are only just beginning to piece together the world of the dinosaurs east of the Mississippi River.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Vegan Protestors Controversially Dump Milk on Grocery Aisle Floors
Don't cry over spilled milk... instead, hold the dairy industry accountable for its destructive impact on both animals and the planet. A group of vegan activists, from the British organization Animal Rebellion, are raising awareness of the dairy industry's environmental impact, by engaging in a milk pour protest. Yes, you heard that correctly — protestors are literally dumping cartons of milk in the aisles of grocery stores across Scotland and England.
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
The free world needs American energy. Will President Biden meet the moment?
Americans are being told we’re in the midst of a global “energy transition.” Why? Because political, academic, media and corporate elites say so. But they don’t appreciate being questioned; they prefer deference and compliance. Democrats have made ending America’s fossil fuel use central to their platform,...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Sites Near White House Shock D.C. Tourists
The number of homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., has grown to an estimated 120 over the past two years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both city and federal governments eased enforcement measures against vagrancy, and more tent cities sprang up across the nation’s Capital. The New York Post recently found...
Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising
Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.
anothermag.com
Bōsōzoku: The Rebellious Film Legacy of Japan’s Unruly Biker Gangs
Revving engines and rebellious attitudes are hallmarks of any decent motor-fetishising counter-culture. But in mid-20th-century Japan – a nation steeped in the lore of samurai warrior philosophies and renowned (at the time) for industrial and technological advancement – a subculture of biker gangs became so vividly disruptive that they were allegedly the country’s number one source of juvenile delinquency. The press dubbed them bōsōzoku (literally “running-out-of-control tribes”), and their wild legacy would inspire all kinds of vibrant visual media across the decades.
Fossil fuel cost rises and climate change ‘adding £407 to household food bills’
Climate change and soaring fossil fuel prices have pushed up the average household food bill by more than £400 this year, a report estimates.The warning comes after the latest figures showed annual food inflation had risen to almost 15%, which campaigners said put millions of British families and children in food insecurity – forced to skip meals or go hungry.In the report commissioned by think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), researchers from the universities of Bournemouth, Exeter and Sheffield looked at the consequences for food supplies of oil and gas price rises and rising global temperatures.They found...
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Coal projects outside China becoming ‘uninsurable’, says climate group
New coal power projects are becoming “effectively uninsurable” outside China because so many insurance companies have ruled out support for them, a report has found. Recent commitments to stop underwriting coal by prominent US insurers AIG and Travelers have brought the number of coal insurance exit policies to 41, according to the latest industry scorecard by the climate campaign Insure Our Future.
BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn
BP has agreed to buy US renewable gas producer Archaea for $4.1 billion to help the British oil giant reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the pair said Monday. Houston-based Archaea produces renewable natural gas equivalent in amount to about 6,000 barrels of oil per day.
straightarrownews.com
Climate activists target Volkswagen, glue hands to facility floor
Nine environmental activists in Germany have glued themselves to the floor at a Porsche pavilion in a hunger strike, protesting what they call a climate emergency. The target this time is Volkswagen. The activists are calling on Germany to introduce cheaper public transport tickets and to set speed limits on...
Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment
For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
Comments / 8