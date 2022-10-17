ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Millions of Halloween lights are lit for a drive-through display

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver's biggest Christmas drive-through light display is celebrating spooky season before the holiday season. Fright Lights has opened in the parking lot of Water World with millions of lights synchronized to Halloween music. From the creators of Christmas in Color, the drive-through display will be...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
25 of the Weirdest + Most Interesting Colorado Houses We Found on Zillow

When I was a kid, I used to scoff at my parents for looking at houses. I wondered: "How could anyone have fun discussing window trim and carpet textures?!" Now that I've (somewhat) matured, I understand their hobby. I, too, enjoy perusing homes for sale in Colorado. Some of the houses on the market are questionable — but that's what makes looking at them so much fun.
One of 2022's top Halloween attractions in the U.S. found in Colorado

According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado. Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination.
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado

PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
