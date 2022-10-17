Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Man, 34, charged with attempted murder after shooting at juvenile in N. Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing at a juvenile walking along the road in broad daylight on Thursday, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Field Court...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, charged in shooting of juvenile at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a juvenile earlier this month, according to Charleston Police Department. Shanton Washington, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Original Story: 1 adult, 1...
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
WLTX.com
Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in North Charleston parking lot: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCPD has arrested Emmanuel Fletcher, 34, who stabbed a man during an altercation in a North Charleston parking lot. Police reported no fatality. Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Tuesday, October 18th, at 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported...
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
abcnews4.com
Laced marijuana recovered during drug-overdose investigations in Summerville, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is warning its residents after marijuana found at the scene of two apparent drug overdoses tested presumptive positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Police say it is possible that the laced marijuana played a role in both overdoses. We are asking the...
live5news.com
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash between a moped and an SUV in Beaufort. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the moped was taken to the Beaufort...
WYFF4.com
Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Officials released new information Tuesday about the search for a missing Savannah toddler who is presumed dead. Quinton Simon's mother reported the 20-month-old toddler missing from his home on Oct. 5. The mother, Leilani Simon, was previously named the prime suspect in the child's disappearance...
abcnews4.com
Chatham Co. police chief fully believes they will find Quinton Simon's remains in landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI held a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case of Quinton Simon. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player below. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley...
Hilton Head man convicted for conspiring to steal aircraft trade secrets
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head man who led a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets and Interstate Transportation of Stolen […]
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to SC collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 70-year-old victim of house fire in North Charleston Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a house fire on Abraham Avenue over the weekend. Herman Anderson Jr., 70, died at his residence on Abraham Ave from injuries sustained in a house fire late Saturday, Oct. 15, the coroner said. Emergency...
Comments / 1