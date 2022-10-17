ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC



live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

