Newfound whale species that lives exclusively in US waters may already be on the brink of extinction
A group of more than 100 international researchers has signed an open letter to the Biden administration calling for urgent action to save Rice's whale from extinction.
studyfinds.org
Majority of U.S. birds are rapidly dying off, report warns, though one population is thriving
ITHACA, N.Y. — A majority of bird species in the United States are rapidly declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report. Interestingly, however, decades of wetland and hunting conservation efforts have allowed one population — waterfowl — to grow throughout North America. The...
These US bird species face a ‘tipping point’ as populations decline sharply, new report finds
We could see a drastic decline in some beloved bird species over the next 50 years, researchers say, noting that 70 species of birds face a daunting "tipping point."
KUOW
West Coast gray whale population declining, according to latest count
NOAA Fisheries has released its latest census of North Pacific gray whales along the West Coast and has found that their numbers continue to decline following an unusual mortality event that started two years ago. “We can't pinpoint a specific cause, and we think there's probably multiple factors involved," said...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
New species of whale discovered last year already ‘on edge of extinction’
A new species of whale discovered last year in the Gulf of Mexico is already ‘on the edge of extinction’, experts warn. Rice’s whale, also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale, was discovered in January 2021 but researchers believe there are only 50 left in existence. Scientists have raised concerns that oil and gas drilling in the Gulf are to blame, by disrupting habitats in a “clear, existential threat to the whale’s survival and recovery.”A group of more than 100 scientists has now written an open letter to US President Joe Biden urging the administration to take action. In...
Gizmodo
New Research Indicates Endangered Species Act Is Toothless
Next year, the Endangered Species Act will turn 50. But a team of researchers that analyzed the thousands of plants and animals protected by the act has found that a small fraction of those species actually recover. Since the legislation was passed in 1973, only 54 species have been delisted...
Invasive Stink Bug Population To Increase Across These Midwestern States
The growth could threaten crops.
Scientists Discovered a New — and Already Endangered — Whale Species
Normally, the discovery of a new species is grounds for celebration. And in the case of Rice’s whale — also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale — that is very much the case, but it’s tempered with no small amount of scientific anxiety. That’s because, according to this Washington Post article, there have only been 50 known examples of the species in the wild.
natureworldnews.com
England’s Beach Reveals Ancient Human and Animal Footprints with an Interesting History
Discovered footprint beds indicated how, after the last ice age ended some 11,700 years ago. Both humans and animals were moved inland; producing a center of animal and human activity visible in the commingled imprints. Ancient Human and Animal Footprints. Researchers discovered that the trackways, most of which are more...
The Study That Predicted Human Extinction
Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
Phys.org
Why are kangaroo populations increasing in Western Australia?
One of Australia's largest-scale animal studies has revealed how using land for agriculture and livestock, with associated water troughs and dingo control, have benefitted kangaroos in Western Australia. The study, published in Integrative Zoology, examined 22 years of aerial surveys of kangaroos across the southern rangelands of Western Australia to...
6 surprising ways animals are adapting to a human-dominated world
WE HUMANS have an outsize influence on this planet, and our winged, finned, and four-legged neighbors are feeling the pinch. Many animals have died out in response to the pressures and blights imposed by our species, but some survivors are adapting. Intrepid fauna are showing off never-before-seen behaviors, shifting their diets, and even evolving different shapes, sizes, and colors.
Phys.org
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' in the Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the U.K. and the Alfred-Wegener...
Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change
Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
msn.com
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
The future of life on Earth depends on curbing overpopulation
Leading scientists state that the huge scale of “human-driven” loss of species demands urgent action. They are right. But your article (Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970, report reveals, 13 October) fails to reference a key driver of biodiversity loss – the continuing unsustainable growth of our own human population – and the need to address it, among other factors, to reverse the trend.
