Princeton, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help

BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday. Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
BOONTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion

Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Somerset County Crash

One person died in a Somerset County crash early Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities said. The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at Marshall and Amwell roads, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said. No further information was released. The investigation is currently ongoing pending the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?

PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
