Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help
BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday. Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion
Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
NJ woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed: police
A New Jersey woman woke up this week to find a masked intruder standing over her bed in one of two incidents where burglars targeted homes within an hour, police said.
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m.
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brink's robbery 41 years ago
On this day in 1981 members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall. After killing guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
One Dead In Somerset County Crash
One person died in a Somerset County crash early Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities said. The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at Marshall and Amwell roads, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said. No further information was released. The investigation is currently ongoing pending the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s...
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?
PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
wrnjradio.com
Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Accused Edison cops suspended without pay, after collecting $1.4M amid stalled prosecution
More than two years and $1.4 million later, four accused Edison police officers have been placed on unpaid suspensions after authorities revived their long-stalled prosecution. On Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced new indictments against those officers, who are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through no-show...
Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
