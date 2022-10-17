ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Toys “R” Us Proudly Returns Inside Macy’s Stores Across New York

Toys "R" Us is back!... sort of. Can you go onto Google Maps and punch in an address for a new storefront? Not exactly. Your GPS will be taking you to the nearest Macy's. Back in 2017, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy while being crippled by nearly $8 billion in debt. That, and the growing desire from the public to buy online forced the toy company to close all of its 800 US stores.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
