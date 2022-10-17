Read full article on original website
Eunice Moody
Eunice Marie Moody, age 95, of River Falls passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. She was born at Watertown Barton Hospital in Watertown, South Dakota on September 3, 1927, to Henry and Emma Gerberding. The daughter of a grain man, the family moved often in her first 16 years, with a pass through southern Minnesota, where she lost her mother to cancer, finally landing in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, where her older brother “Flying Freddie” was living and driving Greyhound bus. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Eunice wanted to attend mortuary science school in Chicago, but her father was unable to afford it, so she went into nursing. She graduated from St. Olaf College, did her clinical at Northwestern Hospital (always raising an eyebrow at anyone that called it Abbott-Northwestern in later years) utilizing her nursing degree at Northwestern Hospital, River Falls City and Hudson Memorial Hospitals, River Falls Medical Clinic and at the River Falls, New Richmond, and Somerset School Districts while raising 4 children. She also shared her nursing knowledge and background as a member of the first board of directors of the River Falls Area Hospital, as chair of the Kinnickinnic Health & Education Foundation, WITC radiology board, and Shriners Children’s Hospital. In 1950, as the story goes, Eunice had purchased her first convertible ~ a yellow Chevrolet ~ that needed some repairs. On her brother’s recommendation, she took it to Moody Chevrolet in River Falls where a young man offered to help her. He introduced himself as Harry Moody’s son Bob……Eunice cancelled her plans to travel with the St. Olaf choir to Norway that summer ~ she and Bob were married September 27th at the chapel at St. Olaf. She spent the better part of the next 70 years raising Bob’s children (from his first marriage ~ a long-standing joke as it was the only marriage for either of them 😊), 65 of them with Bob’s help, the last 7 watching the family grow with the addition of great grandchildren. Eunice was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, Tuesday Club, several bridge groups, and an avid golfer. After experiencing a stroke on 10/10/10, she spent her time “counting her blessings and trying to regain her get-up-and-go.” Eunice is survived by her children, Robert H. (Kathleen), Michael (Debbie), Patricia (Gary Meyer), and Elizabeth Moody; grandchildren, Robert D, Andrew (Michelle), Holly (Ryan), Adam (Janelle), and Emily (Tyler); great grandsons, Caleb, Gavin, Mitchell, and Jackson; great granddaughters, Harper and Evy; nieces, Joan Weimer and Gwen Brookins; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Moody; brother, Frederick Gerberding; and nephew, Charles Brookins. A social memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St.) in River Falls. Private family interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Children’s Hospitals. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Zona Kees
Zona Kathleen Kees, 85, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson where she had been a resident for the past six years. Zona was born May 28, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John Russell and Lennis Simcox. Due to her father’s career in public education, the family moved to the towns of Fullerton, N.D, Goodrich, MN, Halstad, MN, Kerkoven, MN and Rush City, MN where she graduated high school. While in high school, she was active in drama and had the lead in school plays. Zona went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated with a B.A. in elementary education at the University of Minnesota. While she was at St. Olaf, she met William (Bill) R. Kees. They married on August 15, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church in Rush City.
Steven Charles Lewis
Steven Charles (Spanky) Lewis, 64, New Richmond died peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 17, 2022. Steve was born on August 18th, 1958 to Charles and Gladys (Dishneau) Lewis in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was raised and graduated high school in Glenwood City, WI. Steve was a long time police officer and started his police career at the Glenwood City Police Department. In 1985 Steve joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked as a deputy sheriff until retirement in 2011 after a 27 year career. Steve was not one to sit around and after retirement from the county, Steve proudly served as Star Prairie Police Chief until 2019. Steve always stayed involved in his community, serving on the Star Prairie town board for multiple terms and in his down time could often be seen mowing ditches alongside many roadways. Steve started St Croix BBQ equipment supply in 2016 while also driving school buses for the New Richmond School District and Stillwater School District, and serving as a bus mechanic for Stillwater. Most recently, Steve fulfilled a lifetime dream of working for a carnival and spent the last couple years traveling around and having fun selling tickets and seeing people having fun. Steve enjoyed going camping, taking road trips, and most of all spending time with his family. In 1991 Steve married Debbie Zahnow, they had a 29 year marriage and Steve helped to raise her 3 children Becky, Katie, and Rachell. Steve is survived by his mother, Gladys; his sisters, Kathy (Ken) Granstrom, Sue Dorf (Mike); forever friend, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Rachell (Ethan) Carlson, and Becky Bowen; four grandchildren, McKenzy, Lille, and Dax Carlson, Nicholas Lammo; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corrine and Chuck Zahnow; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/steven-lewis-10-17-2022/. Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4-8 pm and Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Weekend planner: Fall colors, fall concert will have you smiling
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at Kinnickinnic State Park, in the gravel parking lot off of 770th avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a fall colors hike that leaves at 10 a.m. sharp. Meet Naturalist Ashley for a 3-mile round trip hike along the Kinnickinnic River...
Area students represent in state ensembles
Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano...
School Board recap; program provides support for River Falls teachers
The River Falls School Board was given a presentation about promoting and supporting teachers in the district at its meeting on Oct. 17. The presentation was given by Assistant Principals Lisa Goihl and Taryl Graetz from River Falls High School. Goihl and Graetz created a multi-tier system support program for...
River Falls police reports
Theft complaint, 11:59 a.m., 425 East Pine St. Theft complaint, 8:36 a.m., 302 South Main St. Fraud complaint, 9:50 a.m., 1457 Wildcat Court #312. Ordinance violation, 1:34 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Ordinance violation, 2:26 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, 6:06 p.m., South Main Street and East Cascade Avenue. Disturbance,...
Everything you need to know about Chancellor Maria Gallo's Inauguration
On Thursday Oct. 20 University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo will inaugurated. She will serve as the 20th chancellor of the university. More information about Gallo can be found here. Before the inauguration the university is holding a "Day of Engagement" event on Oct. 19 for students, employees and...
