GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police have released the name of a man who suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a pickup late Thursday night. Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, Minn. was crossing Demers Avenue at the intersection of 3rd Street N. around 11 p.m. when he was struck by the pickup. He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital and is still receiving treatment there.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO