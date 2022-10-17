Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Bemidji man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police have released the name of a man who suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a pickup late Thursday night. Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, Minn. was crossing Demers Avenue at the intersection of 3rd Street N. around 11 p.m. when he was struck by the pickup. He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital and is still receiving treatment there.
More federal indictments in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More federal indictments in the $250 million fraud scandal at “Feeding our Future.”. Prosecutors said a couple from Shakopee, Mekfira Hussein, 38, and her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, fraudulently diverted nearly $9 million in federal Children Nutrition Program funds, allegedly for Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and Fridley.
Rush City woman charged in Pine City double fatality crash
PINE CITY, Minn. – Bail is set at $100,000 for a Rush City woman charged with causing a crash in Pine City that killed two people. Anastasia Nelson, 19, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle with negligence under the influence of alcohol. Deputies found a 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man dead at the scene early Saturday morning. Another 18-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.
FBI wants help identifying ‘Umbrella Man’ from 2020 riots in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The FBI is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of “Umbrella Man,” an adult white man seen in Minneapolis during the riots following the death of George Floyd in the Spring of 2020. Specifically, agents said he is responsible for breaking windows at the...
Two in custody after death of 17-month-old Maplewood girl
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – A mother and her boyfriend are in-custody after a toddler died Tuesday night at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Maplewood police said Thursday that officers, along with Maplewood firefighters, responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries.
Former Eden Prairie teacher charged after alleged relationship with a student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – A former Eden Prairie High School teacher has been charged for allegedly having a relationship with a student at his school. According to a criminal complaint, Craig Hollenbeck, 51, was a teacher in the Eden Prairie School district when he allegedly developed a relationship with a senior at the school in 2021.
