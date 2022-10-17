Read full article on original website
northernplainsindependent.com
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
msuexponent.com
Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls
UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 4:00 P.M. Court documents detail yesterday's multi-county carjacking and high speed chase that lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Santana Ledeau. Court documents say it all started in Great Falls when the police department responded to an incident involving a fire arm. Later in the day...
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responding to downtown incident
The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls police on scene of suspicious death at First United Methodist Church
Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave. N. Great Falls police officers are working with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies to investigate. The Great Falls Police Department says people should expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours,...
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
NBCMontana
Canadian man expected to change plea in $5.5 million Montana wildfire case
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is expected to enter a change of plea in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday for causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. Darrel Lynn Swanson is charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished. An offer...
montanarightnow.com
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
montanarightnow.com
High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
theelectricgf.com
Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26
Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center. Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members. Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance...
mtpr.org
Court rules Great Falls can't ban dispensaries without an election
Marijuana dispensary owners in Great Falls have won a lawsuit against the city. The decision determined a city where sales are legal can’t ban marijuana businesses without holding an election. After Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, Janelle and Dale Yatsko, the owners of...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
theelectricgf.com
County commission candidate: Rae Grulkowski
Occupation: Co-owner/operator Carp’s Drain Cleaning, Inc. Experience relevant to position sought: Private and public sector work experiences on varying levels, in various industries. This includes growing businesses and gracefully guiding their downsizing. I represent diversity of interests throughout our county. My husband and I own commercial and residential property in Great Falls and in the county. We make our home on rural acreage south and east of Stockett, attending church in Centerville. In controversial matters, I practice discretion for all sides involved. I prioritize defense of our inalienable rights. I have introduced myself to many staff and elected officials within our county government in becoming familiar with the office of Cascade County commissioner. Our community can expect an efficient transfer to an elected official who is passionate about involving individuals impacted in decisions made on their behalf.
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
theelectricgf.com
City considering $98,500 in CDBG funds for Kranz Park improvements
During their Oct. 18 meeting, City Commissioner will consider a request for $98,500 of Community Development Block Grant funds for Kranz Park improvements. The city Park and Recreation Department requested the funds for geotech analysis, sidewalks, an ADA curbcut for accessibility; and installation of a pavilion, play structure and tables in Kranz Park.
