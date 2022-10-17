Occupation: Co-owner/operator Carp’s Drain Cleaning, Inc. Experience relevant to position sought: Private and public sector work experiences on varying levels, in various industries. This includes growing businesses and gracefully guiding their downsizing. I represent diversity of interests throughout our county. My husband and I own commercial and residential property in Great Falls and in the county. We make our home on rural acreage south and east of Stockett, attending church in Centerville. In controversial matters, I practice discretion for all sides involved. I prioritize defense of our inalienable rights. I have introduced myself to many staff and elected officials within our county government in becoming familiar with the office of Cascade County commissioner. Our community can expect an efficient transfer to an elected official who is passionate about involving individuals impacted in decisions made on their behalf.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO