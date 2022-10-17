ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 2

northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26

Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center. Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members. Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance...
GREAT FALLS, MT
mtpr.org

Court rules Great Falls can't ban dispensaries without an election

Marijuana dispensary owners in Great Falls have won a lawsuit against the city. The decision determined a city where sales are legal can’t ban marijuana businesses without holding an election. After Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, Janelle and Dale Yatsko, the owners of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

County commission candidate: Rae Grulkowski

Occupation: Co-owner/operator Carp’s Drain Cleaning, Inc. Experience relevant to position sought: Private and public sector work experiences on varying levels, in various industries. This includes growing businesses and gracefully guiding their downsizing. I represent diversity of interests throughout our county. My husband and I own commercial and residential property in Great Falls and in the county. We make our home on rural acreage south and east of Stockett, attending church in Centerville. In controversial matters, I practice discretion for all sides involved. I prioritize defense of our inalienable rights. I have introduced myself to many staff and elected officials within our county government in becoming familiar with the office of Cascade County commissioner. Our community can expect an efficient transfer to an elected official who is passionate about involving individuals impacted in decisions made on their behalf.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

City considering $98,500 in CDBG funds for Kranz Park improvements

During their Oct. 18 meeting, City Commissioner will consider a request for $98,500 of Community Development Block Grant funds for Kranz Park improvements. The city Park and Recreation Department requested the funds for geotech analysis, sidewalks, an ADA curbcut for accessibility; and installation of a pavilion, play structure and tables in Kranz Park.

Comments / 0

