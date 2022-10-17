Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Install new PM by Tuesday or risk higher interest rates, former cabinet secretary warns Tories
The new prime minister must be in place by Tuesday to avoid the risk of a market backlash and higher interest rates, a former cabinet secretary is warning.Liz Truss’s successor might not be known until next Friday – if party members are allowed to pick the winner – but Gus O’Donnell said that could be too late to ensure economic stability.A week-long contest could see the new prime minister delay the planned de-facto budget on 31 October until after the Bank of England next sets interest rates on 3 November, he argued.“I think everyone will be hoping that the...
Jeremy Hunt vows to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing jumps – business live
Government borrowing rises because of higher debt interest, as retail sales drop and pound falls close to one-week low, wiping out rally after Liz Truss resignation
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
