Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
NBCUniversal Boosts Measurement Team in Push Towards Alternative Currencies
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. NBCUniversal believes the future of measurement lies in alternative currencies, and it’s making investments to prove it.
AdWeek
Epsilon PeopleCloud Rebrands With a Simpler Message to Resonate With Marketers
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. When Jon Beebe joined Epsilon as its senior vice president of marketing and customer experience in 2020, one of the first things he...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
AdWeek
Kroger Precision Marketing Meets Albertsons Media Collective: What a Merger Means for Retail Media
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. While most of the headlines last week about the planned $25 billion Kroger and Albertsons supermarket merger were about antitrust regulatory hurdles, us marketers were investigating it from a different angle. Namely, what would it mean for retail media?
AdWeek
Uber Puts Retail Media on Wheels
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Uber is the latest brand make the most of its first-party data by riding the rising wave of retail media.
AdWeek
Semafor Woos Advertisers with Promises of Depolarization
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The business news publisher Semafor launched Tuesday morning after months of anticipation, debuting in the process a number of original editorial and commercial...
AdWeek
The Future of Commerce and Identifying New Revenue Opportunities
The pandemic and a series of technological advances have fundamentally changed how consumers shop and what they spend their money on. Publishers, eager to capitalize on the rise of digital commerce, have embraced new formats in hopes of benefiting from the shift. On top of expanding their offerings, they’re making bold investments to future-proof this side of their businesses.
AdWeek
Ad Spend Growth Dims as CMOs Try to Keep the Lights On
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Soaring energy bills, squeezed interest rates, a cost of living crisis and global geopolitical uncertainty are having a significant impact on the money chief marketing officers have at their disposal.
AdWeek
No Logins? No Problem—Leaf Group Is Prepared for a Cookieless Future
Not all publishers have reams of audience data and a subscription revenue model to play with. While more publishers are putting down the pipes to drive authentication, ad budgets still flow into the open marketplace.
TechCrunch
Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it’s doubling down
The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. The fund was backed by an LP base of 152 operators, in addition to a few institutions, and comes three years after the firm raised $51 million for its first fund. Operator Collective...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Asset managers have said they are navigating tough investment conditions in the UK, as economic turmoil reduced the value of their portfolios and persuaded customers to pull and divert their cash. London-based firms including Jupiter, Schroders, and St James’s Place issued trading updates on Thursday, which laid bare the challenges...
AdWeek
M&C Saatchi Deal With Next 15 Moves Forward With Regulatory Approval
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. The long-running merger acquisition deal around advertising group M&C Saatchi by Next 15 Communications has received regulatory approval in the U.K., U.S. and Australia.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Code and Theory, Mindgruve, PMG & More
We’re back with the top agency news clips of the week, featuring everything from content launches and strategic partnerships to new location openings and service expansions. Let’s see who’s pushing the industry forward with innovation and creativity. Code and Theory. Code and Theory just launched a new...
Shitcoins Doing Better Than Snap, Says Crypto Analyst: Social Media Stock Down 90% From Sept 2021
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who goes by the username ‘Pentoshi’ on Twitter was quick to point out that shitcoins are doing far better than Snap Inc SNAP. This comes a day after Snap reported its third-quarter financial results, and its stock tumbled 25%. What Happened: Pentoshi told his...
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
AdWeek
Use Your Brand's Platform to Connect Voters With Information
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Nov. 8 is just around the corner, and brands are weighing how they will participate. Despite increasing political polarization, civic engagement efforts continue to deliver a net positive benefit for brands.
AdWeek
Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media
From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome’s deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek’s general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.
AdWeek
Your Brand's 'Net Zero' Claims Are Nothing but Hot Air to Consumers
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Terms like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are becoming more commonplace in advertising as companies seek to promote their climate credentials. So much so that a recent pop song adopted 120 “green” slogans as lyrics to prove the point.
Comments / 0