Related
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Drug Overdose
An Atlantic City man admitted selling a deadly combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to two Atlantic City men at a laundromat where he worked. One died. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death, authorities said. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and a 39-year-olld...
Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic
Toddler Overdoses On Opioids, Jersey Shore Couple Charged With Endangering: Prosecutor
A Wall Township couple has been charged with endangerment after their toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, authorities said. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
‘False arrest,’ Claims Attorney for Public Integrity Cop Arrested at North Wildwood, NJ, Bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — The attorney for a detective accused of trying to force herself back into a bar during this year's Irish Fall Festival says his client is the "victim of a false arrest." Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was arrested on Sept. 24 outside of Keenan's Irish Pub...
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
phillyvoice.com
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police
Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
4 Handguns Recovered After Shooting In Atlantic City: Police
A ShotSpotter alert led to an arrest and the recovery of four handguns in Atlantic City. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues. Responding officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire and received an update of a possible...
Norristown Times Herald
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
SEEN THEM? Suspect Recorded Under South Jersey Store's Bathroom Stall, Police Say
Moorestown police seek the public's help identifying a couple involved in recording women under a store bathroom stall. Two subjects shown above were spotted together at the Marshalls store located at 401 Route 38 in Moorestown, police said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., one of the subjects...
