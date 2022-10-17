ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Taylor Swift releases new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift fans, new music from your favorite pop diva has arrived. According to The New York Times and People magazine, the 32-year-old music icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” dropped at midnight Friday on major streaming services, at retailers and on the singer’s official website. “‘Midnights’...
The Independent

The Crown season 5: Why the music in the trailer is significant

The trailer for season five of The Crown has been released, teasing the next chapters of the royal family’s journey during the 1990s.The hit Netflix drama series, inspired by the real-life events surrounding the Queen and her family, returns with new episodes on 9 November.Ahead of season five’s release, a trailer was launched on Thursday (20 October), in which viewers can see new actors portraying the characters – including, notably, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.In a prescient nod to the near future in the show’s timeline, the trailer uses a cover of The Verve’s song “Bitter Sweet Symphony” as...

