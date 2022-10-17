Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release
Taylor Swift released her "Midnights" album teaser trailer during "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime a few hours before the record dropped.
Taylor Swift releases new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift fans, new music from your favorite pop diva has arrived. According to The New York Times and People magazine, the 32-year-old music icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” dropped at midnight Friday on major streaming services, at retailers and on the singer’s official website. “‘Midnights’...
One Leg One Eye: And Take the Black Worm With Me review | Jude Rogers's folk album of the month
Lankum mainstay Ian Lynch’s debut as One Leg One Eye is an immersive world of created sounds and raw, resonant singing
The Crown season 5: Why the music in the trailer is significant
The trailer for season five of The Crown has been released, teasing the next chapters of the royal family’s journey during the 1990s.The hit Netflix drama series, inspired by the real-life events surrounding the Queen and her family, returns with new episodes on 9 November.Ahead of season five’s release, a trailer was launched on Thursday (20 October), in which viewers can see new actors portraying the characters – including, notably, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.In a prescient nod to the near future in the show’s timeline, the trailer uses a cover of The Verve’s song “Bitter Sweet Symphony” as...
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
