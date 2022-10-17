Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Fire Back at Ex Nanny’s Claims Actress Left Fiance For Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ' former nanny claims the director-actress left her "heartbroken" fiancé to pursue a romance with her Don't Worry Darling star Harry Styles , in the fall of 2020, which left the Ted Lasso star so distraught he threw himself under her car.

In a statement to Jezebel , Olivia and Jason called the interview the “unfortunate apex” of a “now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues,” calling the nanny's allegations within it, “false and scurrilous.”

"It was supposed to be a temporary break for COVID but that turned out to be how she left us. He thought it was a temporary break," the nanny, whose identity was not revealed, told Daily Mail in an interview published on Monday, October 17.

"On Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, he was crying a lot , crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all. After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!"' the nanny continued. Olivia and Jason share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him," the caretaker explained.

Jason "started telling me details [of her relationship with Harry] and he said, 'She put the move on him. She put the first move on him.' She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast in Palm Springs. She did that," the nanny claims the actor confided in her.

On November 15, while Olivia was still staying at their family home, the nanny said that Jason laid down in front of her car to keep her from leaving to have dinner with Harry. "The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying, 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said, 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'"

"So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She went back into the house, and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the nanny shared. Olivia and Harry went public with their romance on January 4, 2021, holding hands while attending his manager's wedding.

Olivia has denied that her romance with the "As It Was" singer began while she was still with her then-partner of nine years. “The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in a profile published on September 8.

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry,” the Booksmart director said. “Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Jason briefly opened up about the split in a July 2021 interview with GQ, hinting that the split had left him blindsided. “I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

A rep for Olivia and a rep for Jason did not immediately respond to Life & Style's request for comment.