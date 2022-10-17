Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
VFW Craft Show is Saturday
The VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 of Hillsboro is set to host its annual Craft Fair & Vendor Show this Saturday, Oct. 22. What started as a fundraiser to help auxiliary members host a bus trip for them and members of the community to take part in the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Arlington, Virginia, has now become an annual event to help raise funds for their veteran-related charities.
Times Gazette
Hobart donates welders, metal to HHS
On Oct. 6, the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology donated $60,000 worth of equipment to the Hillsboro High School welding program. Josh Pohlman, the Hillsboro welding director, was interviewed by yearbook and journalism teacher Gabby Lochbaum. When asked how these new machines would be used in the classroom, Pohlman said, “These welders will be put to use in the classroom by allowing my students to get more welding time in each class period, instead of having to wait on a welder. The welders are also digital readout which will allow the students to make more adjustments to better fit their welding style.”
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA officers attend leadership conference
Five of the Hillsboro FFA officers recently attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. This conference took place in Columbus inside of the State House Atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) consisted of a workshop that had the students focus on advocating for agricultural...
Times Gazette
Garden club hosts Fall Region 16 Meeting
The Hillsboro Garden Club hosted the Ohio Association of Garden Club’s Region 16 Fall Meeting on Oct. 12. Hillsboro President Judith Stivender welcomed 63 attendees from 13 garden clubs to the lovely Lake View Loft in Highland County. The business meeting was called to order by Regional Director Barbara Myers. After the roll call, treasurer and secretary reports were given and state officers June Gebhardt, Debbie Downes and Jill Beder were acknowledged.
Times Gazette
Workforce center announces opening
The Highland County Workforce Development Center is planned to open on Oct. 28, 2022, according to Highland County Economic Director Julie Bolender at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Bolender said the grand opening event, with the building at 1300 Jefferson St., Suite A, in...
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday
CARLISLE — UPDATE @ 11:01 p.m. The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the...
Times Gazette
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at a Fayette County mega site that will create 2,200 jobs. The announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in...
Times Gazette
HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpster will be located...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Times Gazette
Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening
Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
franklinohio.org
Beggars' Night - City of Franklin, Ohio
Trick-or-Treat in Franklin will be on Monday, October 31, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The City Council and the Safety Department urge all parents and their children to exercise due safety and caution while engaging in Beggars’ Night activities, and also urge motorists to pay special attention to this event and exercise great care during these hours.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Times Gazette
AGMC expansion nearly complete
The construction happening at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) is nearly complete on the facility expansion that will provide for more services and better service to the community the hospital serves. To celebrate the expansion AGMC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Wednesday. Since the groundbreaking in November 2021,...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
Times Gazette
Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor
In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
Authorities search for possible aircraft crash in Carlisle
A homeowner said that there is a large law enforcement presence behind his property on the 400 block of Central Avenue near gravel pits.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Times Gazette
Greenfield eyes grant funding
Grant funding opportunities for infrastructure and economic development were part of the discussion at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. Among the opportunities city manager Todd Wilkin discussed in his report are for potential funding for infrastructure work – including replacing sewer lines and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks – on a portion of North Fourth Street. It’s a project that not only addresses aged infrastructure, but will help further mitigate flooding in that area.
Times Gazette
Officials further investigating drowning death
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Aug. 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that after a review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
