Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

VFW Craft Show is Saturday

The VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 of Hillsboro is set to host its annual Craft Fair & Vendor Show this Saturday, Oct. 22. What started as a fundraiser to help auxiliary members host a bus trip for them and members of the community to take part in the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Arlington, Virginia, has now become an annual event to help raise funds for their veteran-related charities.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hobart donates welders, metal to HHS

On Oct. 6, the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology donated $60,000 worth of equipment to the Hillsboro High School welding program. Josh Pohlman, the Hillsboro welding director, was interviewed by yearbook and journalism teacher Gabby Lochbaum. When asked how these new machines would be used in the classroom, Pohlman said, “These welders will be put to use in the classroom by allowing my students to get more welding time in each class period, instead of having to wait on a welder. The welders are also digital readout which will allow the students to make more adjustments to better fit their welding style.”
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA officers attend leadership conference

Five of the Hillsboro FFA officers recently attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. This conference took place in Columbus inside of the State House Atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) consisted of a workshop that had the students focus on advocating for agricultural...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Garden club hosts Fall Region 16 Meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club hosted the Ohio Association of Garden Club’s Region 16 Fall Meeting on Oct. 12. Hillsboro President Judith Stivender welcomed 63 attendees from 13 garden clubs to the lovely Lake View Loft in Highland County. The business meeting was called to order by Regional Director Barbara Myers. After the roll call, treasurer and secretary reports were given and state officers June Gebhardt, Debbie Downes and Jill Beder were acknowledged.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Workforce center announces opening

The Highland County Workforce Development Center is planned to open on Oct. 28, 2022, according to Highland County Economic Director Julie Bolender at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Bolender said the grand opening event, with the building at 1300 Jefferson St., Suite A, in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Why Honda chose Fayette County

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at a Fayette County mega site that will create 2,200 jobs. The announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro

The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpster will be located...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening

Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
HILLSBORO, OH
franklinohio.org

Beggars' Night - City of Franklin, Ohio

Trick-or-Treat in Franklin will be on Monday, October 31, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The City Council and the Safety Department urge all parents and their children to exercise due safety and caution while engaging in Beggars’ Night activities, and also urge motorists to pay special attention to this event and exercise great care during these hours.
FRANKLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

AGMC expansion nearly complete

The construction happening at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) is nearly complete on the facility expansion that will provide for more services and better service to the community the hospital serves. To celebrate the expansion AGMC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Wednesday. Since the groundbreaking in November 2021,...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor

In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield eyes grant funding

Grant funding opportunities for infrastructure and economic development were part of the discussion at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. Among the opportunities city manager Todd Wilkin discussed in his report are for potential funding for infrastructure work – including replacing sewer lines and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks – on a portion of North Fourth Street. It’s a project that not only addresses aged infrastructure, but will help further mitigate flooding in that area.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Officials further investigating drowning death

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Aug. 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that after a review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WILMINGTON, OH

