videtteonline.com
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at a Homecoming party outside the Lodge apartments Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing...
videtteonline.com
ISU students, professors express mixed feelings about the SAFE-T Act
“The new Gotham City.” Just one of the names given to Illinois after the SAFE-T Act took the internet by storm with the abolishment of cash bails. The SAFE-T Act raised questions after the house bill eliminated cash bail on misdemeanors, traffic offenses and petty offenses starting Jan. 1, 2023. The offender of these crimes can also be released if the judge sees fit in a new and more extensive pretrial.
videtteonline.com
Philosophy colloquium to address sensory perception, philosophy of mind
Illinois State University’s Department of Philosophy will be hosting a philosophy colloquium on Wednesday, the first in a series to be anticipated this semester. The colloquium will comprise a talk from Lana Kühle, associate professor of philosophy at ISU. Kühle explained that her talk, entitled, “Novel Features in...
videtteonline.com
Elevators at Watterson Towers to receive $15 million modernized renovation
Illinois State University’s Watterson Towers will be receiving a renovation to modernize the elevator cars, control systems and safety features of all eight elevators. The 28-story residence hall has eight elevators and houses over 2,000 students each semester. With the number of students constantly going up and down in...
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
wglt.org
Bloomington’s new arts and entertainment manager talks about filling the arena and repairing a ‘toxic’ workplace at BCPA
Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
nypressnews.com
Pulse of the Heartland: Peoria yearning for the middle in a nation of angry extremes: ‘It just makes your heart sink’
Vaudeville entertainers are believed to have been the first to pose that question when scripting their acts in the early 1900s, thinking if the material went over well with crowds in a traditional heartland city such as Peoria, it’d probably land with mainstream audiences across the country. The Peoria...
Overcoming a potential nursing shortage
Heather Bomstad grew up knowing she wanted to help people who were sick and in need of care. So she followed in her aunt’s footsteps and became a registered nurse, working her way up the ranks to where she is today – chief nursing officer for OSF Healthcare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois and Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
wglt.org
Why Chung vs. Preston became one of the most expensive campaigns Bloomington-Normal has ever seen
“Sharon Chung and her friends are bad for Illinois.”. “Scott Preston and his campaign supporters are too extreme for us.”. Those lines have been repeated again and again in the barrage of campaign fliers that have filled Bloomington-Normal mailboxes in recent weeks. Chung and Preston are running for Illinois’ new 91st House District that includes much of Bloomington-Normal, stretching along Interstate 74 to East Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
videtteonline.com
Several Secretary of State driver, vehicle services resume at ISU Oct. 25
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office will resume providing some driver and vehicle services at Illinois State University Oct. 25 and Nov. 29. ISU students, faculty and staff and local residents will be able to visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Spotlight Room of the Bone Student Center to utilize select services.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
wjbc.com
Second televised gubernatorial debate between Pritzker and Bailey
CHICAGO – It’s impossible to tell whether any minds were changed during Tuesday’s gubernatorial debate, the second and final statewide debate put on by Nexstar Broadcasting and aired on its stations around the state, including WMBD Channel 31 in the Bloomington area. When asked what he believes...
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
wglt.org
In south Bloomington, 4 candidates are running for 2 seats on the McLean County Board
The candidates running to represent south Bloomington on the McLean County Board say they’re pleased with recent mental and behavioral health initiatives and look to build on those successes if they’re elected. There are four candidates – two Republicans, two Democrats – running for two seats in District...
25newsnow.com
Something out of sci-fi: ‘proton beam’ bringing state-of-the-art cancer treatment locally
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A doctor is calling it ‘the most advanced piece of medical equipment in the world.’ Now, it’s bringing a new level of cancer care to Central Illinois. After a year of waiting, a proton accelerator arrived Wednesday in Peoria, a piece of...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Ten Years After…A Space In Time…(In Peoria)…
It seems impossible but yesterday marked the start of the 10th year since I moved back to Peoria after living in New York City for nineteen years. This whole period is documented on my blog, Tripping With Marty. Let’s take a stroll back in time and see what I was doing ten years ago.
