A technical agronomist says while tar spot showed up across much of the Corn Belt this year, its impact wasn’t as bad as it could have been in his area. Jeremy Miner covers southeast Iowa for Channel. “We weren’t dealing with any issues where tar spot that actually killed plants early and really take off the top end yield off,” he says. “Most came in late enough that I think we were able to avoid a lot of those yield-loss situations there.”

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO