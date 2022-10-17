Read full article on original website
Late arrival of tar spot didn’t have a big impact on yields in SE Iowa
A technical agronomist says while tar spot showed up across much of the Corn Belt this year, its impact wasn’t as bad as it could have been in his area. Jeremy Miner covers southeast Iowa for Channel. “We weren’t dealing with any issues where tar spot that actually killed plants early and really take off the top end yield off,” he says. “Most came in late enough that I think we were able to avoid a lot of those yield-loss situations there.”
Recognizing the history of barns and farms this fall
The president of the Indiana Barn Foundation is encouraging people to notice the different features of barns as outdoor fall activities pick up. Kent Yeager tells Brownfield, “fall is a great time to look at barns as leaves start to fall and you can see some of these barns much better. With people often tending to drive and pay more attention to the countryside with leaves changing color, it’s a great time to look at these barns.”
Farm to School efforts overcoming barriers in supply chains
More funding for Michigan’s child nutrition programs to source local foods is adding value to the state’s ag economy but running into challenges along the supply chain. The state plans to invest more than $9 million in the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms program in the 2023 fiscal year.
Iowa wants invasive weed sightings reported
Iowa officials are asking farmers to report sightings of an invasive weed. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University want to know how widespread the Asian Copperleaf infestation has become. The department says the weed was discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 and has now...
South Dakota awards specialty crop grants
South Dakota has awarded grants to five specialty crop research projects. More than 390 thousand dollars from USDA will fund studies to enhance South Dakota’s competitiveness in growing these crops. Wayward Springs LLC in Aurora will study the viability of year-round high tunnel crop production in South Dakota’s climate....
Cattleman is assessing losses following Bovee wildfire
Nebraska Sandhills rancher Lemoyne Dailey says he’s spent the last two weeks assessing damages from the latest wildfire. “We’ve lost somewhere between 800 and 900 acres we’re estimating,” he says. “I haven’t figured out the miles of fence yet, but I’m going to say probably close to eight or nine miles of fence. And to my knowledge, there was no livestock lost in the fire.”
