Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors
Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
NY Health officials launch video contest for raising monkeypox awareness
New York health officials are holding a contest for people ages 18 to 26 to make their own social media videos in order to raise awareness of monkeypox and how to prevent its spread. The video contest is meant to be aimed at raising awareness among college-age New Yorkers and...
Advocates want stronger rules for electrifying buildings under climate law
Dozens of advocacy organizations this week raised concerns with potential standards for electrifying buildings in New York as part of a sweeping effort to transition New York to more renewable forms of energy usage and consumption, arguing the changes do not go far enough. The concerns raised by the groups,...
Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor
A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law
As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
AARP NY finds older voters are streaming to the ballot box
The vast majority of the votes cast in the Aug. 23 primaries were by New Yorkers age 50 and above, according to data released this week by AARP New York. All told, voters who are age 50 and over cast 75% of all ballots in the otherwise low-turnout primary in August, when voters considered nominees for the state Senate and congressional seats.
Outside groups spend big on Zeldin as Democrats allege illegal coordination
From the outset, Lee Zeldin was bound to be outspent. Since the primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to figures from the state Board of Elections, has spent almost four times what the Long Island congressman has. He has to play catch-up. “As of about a week and a half ago,...
New York comptroller candidates clash in Spectrum News 1/NY1 debate
Democratic Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and his Republican opponent squared off in an exclusive Spectrum News 1 and NY1 debate on Wednesday, clashing over managing the state's pension fund and oversight of government spending. DiNapoli pointed to his 15 years of experience overseeing the retirement fund for public employees. "My concern...
Working Families Party engages voters to save its ballot line in New York
The Working Families Party is working to connect with voters ahead of November’s election in an attempt to reach higher voter thresholds to keep their automatic ballot access for the next two years. Sochie Nnaemeka, New York state director of the Working Families Party, told Capital Tonight that a vote for Kathy Hochul on their line is a vote for their efforts to pass a progressive legislative agenda.
Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
Hochul and Zeldin spar over debates
Trying to eat into the base of her rival, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul was on Long Island for another economic development announcement. Meanwhile, Zeldin once again called on Hochul to agree to more debates. Hochul has been highlighting off-shore wind projects that are coming soon to Long...
New York labor officials: Web security strengthened for unemployment benefits
New York Department of Labor officials on Tuesday pointed to efforts meant to bolster security when people apply for unemployment benefits after billions of dollars in fraud was reported during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is deploying a multi-factor authenthication requirement, which uses multiple methods for when...
New York moves to shore up energy infrastructure
Two separate infrastructure announcements in vastly different regions of the state on Thursday are meant to help New York make its broader transition to more renewable and cleaner forms of energy in the coming years. Gov. Kathy Hochul in Suffolk County on Long Island announced the state had sealed a...
