Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
FWC introduces tip line to improve communication
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
Okeechobee County opens a Disaster Recovery Center
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County plans to open a Disaster Reception Center (DRC) beginning Friday. This is after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included the county among the Florida counties eligible for individual assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open at...
Health advisory for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
Still cool and cloudy on Thursday with warming trend into the weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After an early season cold front pushed through south Florida on Wednesday morning, temperatures struggled to make it out of the 60s by the afternoon. On Wednesday, Ft. Pierce tied its record coolest maximum temperature for the day of 73 degrees set in...
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
Temps drop as a cold front moves through Florida
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers taper off overnight, mostly cloudy with temps cooling into the mid 60's. A cold front will continue to move through the state dropping temps and bringing less humid conditions. The cooler and drier air moves in Wednesday. Highs are down in the...
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
Woman posed as fake medical instructor, defrauded women out of $130K
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Vero Beach woman accused of defrauding 37 people of more than $93,000 has been arrested. She posed as an instructor at Grace Medical Training, which she owned, charging her students moneybut it was all a hoax. The students attended classes for 10 months,...
Senior arrested, another woman wanted for stealing TVs from Walmart in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two women are accused of stealing two TVs from a Walmart in Port St. Lucie. One of the televisions is so big it could hardly fit in the getaway car. Port St. Lucie police shared surveillance video of the two suspects in the...
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma murder investigation of 4 men arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say the person of interest in the Oklahoma murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The...
Strict new restrooms and locker rooms policy OK'd by State Board of Education
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thursday morning, CBS 12 News learned the State Board of Education has given the OK to a strict policy regarding restrooms and locker rooms in schools. These policies are set to follow the state's Parental Bill of Rights Law, which said families are entitled to know about their kid's education and health care.
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
4 people killed in crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead following a crash in Martin County. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at NW Federal Highway and NW Baker Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a red Chrysler minivan turned left into the path of an oncoming Tesla. The Tesla overturned and caught fire.
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
Chili cookoff, science festival, and soul fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, we have you covered. The Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County is hosting their 40th annual chili cook-off along with A&G Concrete Pools, Inc. The event will allow you to...
Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
