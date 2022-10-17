ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FWC introduces tip line to improve communication

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Okeechobee County opens a Disaster Recovery Center

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County plans to open a Disaster Reception Center (DRC) beginning Friday. This is after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included the county among the Florida counties eligible for individual assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open at...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Temps drop as a cold front moves through Florida

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers taper off overnight, mostly cloudy with temps cooling into the mid 60's. A cold front will continue to move through the state dropping temps and bringing less humid conditions. The cooler and drier air moves in Wednesday. Highs are down in the...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Strict new restrooms and locker rooms policy OK'd by State Board of Education

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thursday morning, CBS 12 News learned the State Board of Education has given the OK to a strict policy regarding restrooms and locker rooms in schools. These policies are set to follow the state's Parental Bill of Rights Law, which said families are entitled to know about their kid's education and health care.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

4 people killed in crash in Martin County

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead following a crash in Martin County. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at NW Federal Highway and NW Baker Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a red Chrysler minivan turned left into the path of an oncoming Tesla. The Tesla overturned and caught fire.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
EL PASO, TX
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

