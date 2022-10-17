Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist explains the cause of smaller corn ears
Some Wisconsin corn growers are reporting smaller corn ears this year. Agronomist Bob Berkevich from Pioneer tells Brownfield in southeastern Wisconsin, there were several reports of tip back starting after pollination in August. “Tip back was likely caused by some higher plant counts because of really good emergence, maybe some dry weather, and also, it seems like a lack of solar radiation after pollination are some of the reasons why we’ve got some smaller ears out there.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa wants invasive weed sightings reported
Iowa officials are asking farmers to report sightings of an invasive weed. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University want to know how widespread the Asian Copperleaf infestation has become. The department says the weed was discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 and has now...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm to School efforts overcoming barriers in supply chains
More funding for Michigan’s child nutrition programs to source local foods is adding value to the state’s ag economy but running into challenges along the supply chain. The state plans to invest more than $9 million in the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms program in the 2023 fiscal year.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Adjusting to a new normal with inputs
A Michigan farmer says he’s preparing for costs to remain elevated next year. Matt Frostic tells Brownfield he hoped to see input prices level off more by now, but that likelihood seems to be diminishing. “Maybe we’re getting into a new set of numbers that we have to adjust...
voiceofmuscatine.com
South Dakota awards specialty crop grants
South Dakota has awarded grants to five specialty crop research projects. More than 390 thousand dollars from USDA will fund studies to enhance South Dakota’s competitiveness in growing these crops. Wayward Springs LLC in Aurora will study the viability of year-round high tunnel crop production in South Dakota’s climate....
voiceofmuscatine.com
Cattleman is assessing losses following Bovee wildfire
Nebraska Sandhills rancher Lemoyne Dailey says he’s spent the last two weeks assessing damages from the latest wildfire. “We’ve lost somewhere between 800 and 900 acres we’re estimating,” he says. “I haven’t figured out the miles of fence yet, but I’m going to say probably close to eight or nine miles of fence. And to my knowledge, there was no livestock lost in the fire.”
Comments / 0