Palm Beach County, FL

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
PBSO sergeant on paid leave after arrest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A PBSO sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Sohail Kiyani had an argument with a woman as they removed her personal belongings from a residence on Friday, Oct. 14. Security video footage showed Kiyani asking the woman if "she was voluntarily relinquishing her residency status." At that moment, the woman ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and threw it to the ground.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
4 people killed in crash in Martin County

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead following a crash in Martin County. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at NW Federal Highway and NW Baker Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a red Chrysler minivan turned left into the path of an oncoming Tesla. The Tesla overturned and caught fire.
STUART, FL
Publix shooting has "ripped the family apart"

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix has 20 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday. Relatives of two people killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach are suing Publix for wrongful death. The Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. where...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
STUART, FL

