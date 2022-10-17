Read full article on original website
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
PBSO sergeant on paid leave after arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A PBSO sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Sohail Kiyani had an argument with a woman as they removed her personal belongings from a residence on Friday, Oct. 14. Security video footage showed Kiyani asking the woman if "she was voluntarily relinquishing her residency status." At that moment, the woman ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and threw it to the ground.
Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Kicked out since 'he doesn't want to work or go to school,' accused of trying to kill Dad
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got a call about a shooting and a man at the scene said he was riding a bicycle when his son shot at him. The bike's handlebar was even hit in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. he heard gunshots, so he started...
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
Barely 18 robbery suspect arrested after 20-mile chase, some at 130 mph, ending in crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police officers were driving around when they heard "a vehicle wanted in reference to an armed robbery had entered the city" from Riviera Beach. A license plate reader caught the car just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and officers...
New crime targets Toyota Tundra owners, can cost owner $5,000 to replace
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new crime spree is targeting Toyota Tundra owners due a certain feature on the vehicle. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of these vehicles and five Tundras were hit recently in Martin County. While all non-electric vehicles have catalytic converters, Tundras have four.
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
4 people killed in crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead following a crash in Martin County. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at NW Federal Highway and NW Baker Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a red Chrysler minivan turned left into the path of an oncoming Tesla. The Tesla overturned and caught fire.
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
Publix shooting has "ripped the family apart"
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix has 20 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday. Relatives of two people killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach are suing Publix for wrongful death. The Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. where...
Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
