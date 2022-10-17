Read full article on original website
Q&A With Local Politicians: Jeff Williams
The election is quickly approaching. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until election day, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election. What position are you running for and why?. I am the Democratic nominee for Collin County...
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
7 Cities In Collin County Raised Their Police Budget This Year
October opens the new fiscal year and states, and cities across the country are preparing their annual budgets for the upcoming year. This time, this annual process overlaps with the midterm elections in November and government spending tends to be a prominent talking point in the political discourse. In Texas,...
Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth
As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
DNA Kits Are Not Being Sent In Texas Just For School Shootings
DNA identification kits will be sent home with Texas school kids. There were assumptions that the kits were to identify kids after mass shootings — which was widely reported in local and national media. However, those assumptions are largely wrong. The kits, which are part of a bill passed...
Gov. Greg Abbott: Texas must expand access to overdose-reversal medication
Gov. Greg Abbott said that Narcan, which is used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose, should be carried by law enforcement officers and provided to schools. He plans to work with school safety chief John Scott to make the medication available in schools. (Courtesy Office of the Texas Governor) At...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
KSAT 12
Two-thirds of board members overseeing Texas public universities are Abbott donors. They’re not shy about wielding influence.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2017, state Rep. Lyle Larson authored a bill to block any governor from appointing someone to a state board or commission who had contributed more than $2,500 a year to their campaign.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
keranews.org
This Dallas Republican fights to save his seat as district and county change
The lone Republican on the Dallas County Commissioners Court, J.J. Koch, is facing a tough re-election fight against a Democrat allied with County Judge Clay Jenkins. The race for District 2 on the court has coattails from the COVID era. Last year, Koch refused to wear a mask when Jenkins...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
Shorthorn
Progressive Student Union protest calls for renaming of E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall
The mantra rang through the University Center mall during a Progressive Student Union protest at noon Wednesday. With posters and picket signs in hand, the group leveled criticism at the alleged racist history of former university presidents Ernest Hereford, whom the UC is named after, and Jack Woolf. The protest...
Dallas Observer
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Whistleblower lawsuit raises new questions about DISD teaching assistant's death
DALLAS — A former internal auditor and investigator at Dallas Independent School District is suing the district, claiming she was fired for blowing the whistle on corruption. The majority of Andrea Whelan’s allegations center on alleged grade changing and attendance fraud at one DISD high school. Now, a...
